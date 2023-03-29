Basal Cell Carcinoma Itchy : How to Ease the Itchiness of Basal Cell Carcinoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma: Managing Itchiness

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer. It typically appears as a small, shiny bump or a pinkish patch on the skin. One of the symptoms of BCC is intense itchiness, which can be quite distressing. Fortunately, there are several ways to ease the itchiness of BCC, including medications and natural remedies.

Topical Medications

Topical steroids, such as hydrocortisone cream, can help reduce itchiness, redness, and inflammation. These medications work by reducing the activity of the immune system, which can help ease symptoms. Topical steroid creams are available over the counter or by prescription, depending on their strength. It is important to follow your doctor’s instructions when using these creams, as they can have side effects, especially if used for an extended period.

Antihistamines, such as diphenhydramine (Benadryl) or loratadine (Claritin), can also help reduce itchiness. These medications block the action of histamine, a chemical responsible for triggering allergic reactions and itching. Antihistamines are available over the counter or by prescription, depending on their strength. They can cause drowsiness, so it is important to take them as directed and avoid activities that require alertness.

Cooling Agents

Cooling agents, such as calamine lotion or a cold compress, can help soothe the skin and reduce itchiness. These agents work by constricting blood vessels, which can reduce inflammation and numb the skin. Calamine lotion can be applied directly to the affected area, while a cold compress can be made by wrapping ice packs or a towel soaked in cold water around the area.

Natural Remedies

Natural remedies, such as oatmeal baths or aloe vera gel, can also help reduce itchiness. Oatmeal contains compounds that bind to the skin and provide a protective barrier against irritants, while aloe vera gel can soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. Both of these remedies are available over the counter and can be used as often as needed.

In conclusion, itchiness can be a distressing symptom of basal cell carcinoma. However, there are several ways to ease this symptom, including medications, cooling agents, and natural remedies. It is important to consult with your doctor before using any of these treatments, especially if you have other medical conditions or are taking other medications. With proper treatment, you can manage the itchiness of BCC and continue to live a fulfilling life.

