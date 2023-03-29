Basal Cell Carcinoma Itchy : Dealing with Itchy Basal Cell Carcinoma: Tips and Tricks

Understanding Basal Cell Carcinoma

Symptoms of Basal Cell Carcinoma

Basal cell carcinoma often appears as a small, shiny bump on the skin that grows slowly over time. It can be pink, red, or brown in color and may have tiny blood vessels on its surface. The bump may also have a central depression or an elevated border that looks like a pearl.

Causes of Basal Cell Carcinoma

The most common cause of basal cell carcinoma is exposure to the sun. UV radiation damages the DNA in skin cells and can lead to the development of cancer. Other risk factors include having fair skin, a history of sunburns, a weakened immune system, and exposure to radiation or chemicals.

Tips for Dealing with Itchy Basal Cell Carcinoma

Keep the Affected Area Clean and Moisturized

Keeping the affected area clean and moisturized is essential for relieving itchiness from basal cell carcinoma. Use a gentle soap to clean the area and apply a moisturizing lotion or cream to hydrate the skin.

Apply Cool Compresses

If the itching is intense, applying a cool compress can help soothe the skin and reduce the urge to scratch. Dampen a clean cloth with cold water and apply it to the affected area for 10-15 minutes.

Avoid Scratching

Scratching can make the itching worse and may cause inflammation or infection. Instead, tap or pat the affected area gently to alleviate the itchiness.

Use Over-the-Counter Anti-Itch Creams

Over-the-counter creams and ointments that contain hydrocortisone, calamine, or pramoxine can help relieve itchiness from basal cell carcinoma.

Talk to Your Doctor

If the itching is persistent or severe, talk to your doctor. They may recommend prescription-strength creams or medications to manage the symptoms.

In conclusion, itchy basal cell carcinoma can be managed with proper skin care, cooling compresses, and anti-itch creams. If you experience persistent symptoms, consult your doctor for further treatment.

