2022 Subaru Crosstrek Sport : Subaru’s Crosstrek Sport Gets a Stylish Upgrade for 2022: A First Look

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Sport: A Stylish Upgrade to an Adventurous SUV

Subaru has always been known for producing top-performing vehicles that offer a rugged and adventurous look. The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Sport is no exception, and it has now got a stylish upgrade that is hard to resist. As consumers gear up for the new year, the time has never been better to take a closer look.

A Sleek New Design

The 2022 Crosstrek Sport will sport a more aggressive front fascia, complete with sleek LED headlights, prominent fog lights and a bold new grille. These features give the car a much more refined look, and the overall effect is impressive. Plus, the Sport trim level comes equipped with wheel arch cladding, special rocker panels and rear bumper accents, and exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-season tires.

Advanced Interior Features

On the inside, the Crosstrek Sport has added some new features that are sure to make driving more convenient for drivers. The car gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera, and a combination of soft-touch materials, piano-black trim, and faux carbon-fiber accents. The interior has been designed with passenger comfort and convenience in mind and is truly a joy to behold.

Improved Performance and Handling

The Crosstrek Sport is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine, producing 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque, which is an increase from the standard 2.0-liter engine found in the base model of the Crosstrek. Additionally, the Subaru Crosstrek Sport comes standard with all-wheel drive, improving the car’s off-road capability, and providing better handling and power.

Enhanced Safety Features

Safety features on this model are even more impressive. Reverse automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high-beams, and a lane-departure warning system are all included. All of these features underpin the car’s overall stability and driver confidence.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is a remarkable upgrade from its predecessor. It’s stylish, sleek, and rugged, with impressive performance and advanced technology features. The Crosstrek Sport has all the power and handling capability that drivers want in an SUV, and its new design will undoubtedly turn heads. The car’s impressive capabilities make it perfect for any adventure or road trip. So, it’s time to buckle up and get ready to experience the new Crosstrek Sport.

