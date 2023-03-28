Navy Sailor Missing Waukegan Il : Family and friends of missing Navy sailor in Waukegan hold vigil

Family and Friends Hold Vigil for Missing Navy Sailor

The family and friends of John “Jax” Charmoli held a vigil on Sunday, June 14th, at Waukegan Beach in Illinois. Charmoli, a 24-year-old Navy sailor, has been missing since the early hours of Tuesday, June 9th, when he left his apartment on foot. He was reported missing later that day when he failed to show up for work.

Extensive Search Efforts

Both the Navy and local authorities have launched an extensive search for Charmoli, utilizing boats, drones, and helicopters. The search has focused on the area around Charmoli’s apartment in Waukegan, as well as the nearby marinas and Lake Michigan.

Charmoli’s family reported that he was not acting like himself in the days leading up to his disappearance. They are hoping that someone may have seen him and can provide information to aid in the search.

Emotional Vigil

Charmoli’s family, including his parents and brother, were in attendance at the vigil, along with over 100 others. Attendees held candles and photos of Charmoli, praying for his safe return.

The Navy sailor’s family is originally from Northfield, but Charmoli grew up in Southern California before joining the Navy in January 2018. He has since served on the USS Theodore Roosevelt and was due to deploy again later this year.

Several friends spoke at the vigil, sharing memories of Charmoli’s infectious smile and positive attitude. Carly Strenger, a close friend, organized the event and said, “We just want him to know that we’re all here for him and we’re not giving up on him.”

Continued Efforts to Find Charmoli

The search for John “Jax” Charmoli continues, with those involved asking anyone with information to come forward. Charmoli’s family and friends remain hopeful that he will be found soon and reunited with his loved ones.

The vigil was a powerful show of support for Charmoli and his family during this difficult, uncertain time.

