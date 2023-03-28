John Wick 4 Post Credit Scene : What the John Wick 4 Post Credit Scene Tells Us About the Future of the Franchise

The John Wick 4 Post-Credit Scene: What to Expect from the Franchise Going Forward

The John Wick series has captivated audiences with its intense action sequences and intriguing plotline, and the fourth installment is no exception. The recent release of John Wick 4 has left fans eagerly anticipating the continuation of the story, but it’s the post-credit scene that has everyone talking.

The War with the High Table is Far from Over

Firstly, it’s clear that the war between John and the High Table is far from over. The previous films have set the stage for this battle, and with John now aligning himself with a new group, there’s sure to be even more bloodshed and betrayal to come. We can expect to see John fighting tooth and nail to take down the High Table once and for all, and we can be sure that he won’t go down without a fight.

New Characters and Alliances

Secondly, the post-credit scene introduces a whole new set of characters into the mix. The unnamed character who approaches John is shrouded in mystery, but it’s clear that he is a powerful ally to have. It’s possible that he represents a new organization within the world of assassins, one that is seeking to overthrow the High Table and establish a new order. This opens up a myriad of possibilities for the franchise, and we can expect to see new alliances formed and old enemies brought back into the fray.

A Greater Mythology

Finally, the post-credit scene hints at a greater mythology within the John Wick series. The previous films have established a rich and complex world, with its own set of rules and traditions. The introduction of a new group and an unnamed character suggests that there is even more to this world than we previously thought, and we can look forward to exploring it in more detail.

In conclusion, the John Wick 4 post-credit scene offers a tantalizing glimpse into the future of the franchise. With John aligning himself with a new group and the war against the High Table heating up, we’re sure to see even more intense action and thrilling plot twists in the films to come. Here’s hoping that the wait won’t be too long for the next installment.

