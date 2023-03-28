Does Keanu Reeves Do His Own Stunts In John Wick : The Truth About Keanu Reeves and His Daredevil Stunts in John Wick Franchise

Keanu Reeves: The Action Hero Who Performs His Own Stunts

Introduction

Keanu Reeves, well known for his roles in The Matrix and Speed, has impressed audiences with his role as John Wick in the action-packed franchise. However, it may come as a surprise to many that Reeves performs his own stunts.

Reeves’ Physical Background

Reeves has always been involved in physical activities and sports, including martial arts training. He also takes a hands-on approach to his acting, regularly putting in hours of training to ensure authenticity in fight scenes. Reeves’ martial arts training has been put to good use in the John Wick franchise as he showcases his skills in a variety of action-packed fight scenes.

The Extent of Reeves’ Stunt Work

In an interview with Collider, director Chad Stahelski revealed that Reeves performs about 95% of the stunts in the John Wick movies. However, for insurance purposes, some stunts are performed by trained professionals who look like Reeves. Stahelski also revealed that Reeves is incredibly committed to his roles and goes above and beyond to ensure the audience’s satisfaction.

Reeves’ Commitment to the Role

For example, in John Wick: Chapter 2, Reeves performed a stunt that involved diving through a pane of glass. It was originally intended to be done by a stunt double, but Reeves felt that the moment would be more impactful if he did it himself. Despite putting his body on the line, Reeves remains humble about his stunts, giving credit to the stunt team and his fellow actors.

The Risks of Performing Stunts

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Reeves acknowledges that performing these stunts comes with risks, “You can get hurt… You can get seriously hurt. But it’s a calculated risk.”

Conclusion

Keanu Reeves performs the majority of his stunts in the John Wick franchise, showcasing his martial arts training and commitment to his roles. His dedication to authenticity and adrenaline-pumping action have helped make the franchise a success. While performing stunts comes with risks, Reeves remains committed to his craft, thrilling audiences all over the world.

