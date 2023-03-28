Can You Get Whooping Cough If Vaccinated : When the Whooping Cough Vaccine Fails: What You Need to Know

What is Whooping Cough?

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a respiratory infection caused by the bacteria Bordetella pertussis. It is highly contagious and spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The disease primarily affects young children and infants who have not been fully vaccinated.

Preventing Whooping Cough

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent whooping cough, but even vaccinated individuals can contract the disease. The vaccine for whooping cough is about 80-90% effective. Factors such as waning immunity, new strains of bacteria, and certain medical conditions or medications can cause the vaccine to fail.

Symptoms of Whooping Cough

Symptoms of whooping cough include a persistent cough, runny nose, fever, and difficulty breathing. In infants, the disease can cause coughing spells followed by a “whoop” sound as they gasp for air. It is important to seek medical attention immediately if you or your child exhibits these symptoms.

What to Do if a Vaccine Breakthrough Occurs

If a vaccine breakthrough occurs, it is important to control the spread of the disease. Infected individuals should stay home from work or school until they are no longer contagious, usually about five days after starting antibiotics. Close contacts of infected individuals may need to take antibiotics to prevent the disease.

The Importance of Vaccination

Overall, the whooping cough vaccine is still the best way to prevent the disease. It is important to follow the recommended vaccination schedule and keep up with booster shots to maintain immunity. If you or someone you know experiences a vaccine breakthrough, seek medical attention promptly to prevent the spread of the disease. Vaccination not only protects the individual but also helps to prevent the spread of the disease within the community.

