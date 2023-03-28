Can You Get Measles After Vaccination : Understanding the Effectiveness of the Measles Vaccine

The Importance of Measles Vaccine

Introduction

The measles vaccine is considered one of the most effective vaccines available today in protecting individuals from the measles virus. Despite its effectiveness, there have been recent outbreaks globally as some individuals are reluctant to vaccinate because of unfounded safety concerns. This article aims to provide information about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

How the Vaccine Works

The measles vaccine is administered as part of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. It introduces a small amount of the virus to the body, triggering a response from the immune system. The body then produces antibodies to fight off the virus, and the immune system stores this information, making future exposure less likely to cause infection.

Effectiveness of the Vaccine

The vaccine’s effectiveness has been well-established, with two doses of the vaccine approximately 97% effective at preventing measles. This means out of 100 vaccinated individuals, only three will still be susceptible to the disease.

Safety Concerns

There are no serious side effects associated with the measles vaccine. The mild side effects that may occur include fever, rash, and swollen glands, which are temporary and go away on their own.

Herd Immunity

The vaccine not only protects individuals but the entire community by creating herd immunity. This makes it less likely for the virus to spread to individuals who cannot receive the vaccine, such as young children and the elderly.

Conclusion

The measles vaccine is a safe and effective vaccine that protects individuals from the potentially fatal measles virus. It is important to educate individuals about its safety and effectiveness to prevent future outbreaks and protect communities. Vaccinations should be encouraged for the safety of individuals and society as a whole.

