California Bill Ban Skittles : What You Need to Know About California’s Skittles Ban

Goodbye Skittles: California Bans Candy with High Levels of Food Dyes

In 2022, Californians will no longer be able to indulge in their beloved Skittles candies. The state’s legislators have passed a law prohibiting the sale or distribution of Skittles and other brightly colored candies with high levels of food dyes. The ban is based on concerns from scientists that artificial food dyes can pose health risks to children, particularly contributing to ADHD in some cases.

The Science Behind the Ban

The Center for Science in the Public Interest had petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to ban nine food dyes, but a 2011 review found insufficient evidence to support the ban. However, the European Union has implemented tighter restrictions on food dyes, while the United States has lagged behind. This lag could be contributing to public health issues, leading to stronger regulations.

The FDA has stated that it is studying the connection between food dyes and hyperactivity in children. The movement towards safer practices and protecting public health has caused Mars Wrigley Confectionery, the parent company of Skittles, to begin transitioning to natural food dyes across its product line.

The Ban’s Impact on the Public

Opinions on the ban are mixed, with some supporting it as necessary for public health, while others see it as an infringement on personal freedom. Regardless of people’s opinions, the ban on Skittles serves as a reminder of the importance of food safety and health.

The Significance for the Future

California’s ban on Skittles is an example of regulatory measures aimed at ensuring the public’s safety and health. This legislation serves as a good example for other states to follow and consider adopting similar measures to make sure that citizens consume only safe and healthy food. With Mars Wrigley transitioning to natural food dyes across its product line, Skittles fans can still enjoy the treat with a slightly different color and flavor while reducing their exposure to artificial dyes.

Overall, the Skittles ban in California is one step towards better food safety and health regulations. The ban raises awareness that the products we consume must not only be enjoyable but also safe and healthy.

California Bill Ban Skittles

