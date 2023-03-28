California Bill Ban Skittles : The Reason Behind California’s Ban on Skittles May Surprise You

Why California Banned Skittles

The Lead Concern

The ban on Skittles in California was not because of concerns over detrimental ingredients. Instead, it was due to the high levels of lead found in the candy. In 2009, the California Department of Public Health conducted tests on candies, and Skittles were among the candies with the highest levels of lead.

The Importance of Lead Safety

Lead can cause severe health problems, particularly in children. Ingesting lead can lead to lead poisoning, which can cause developmental delays, behavioral problems, and affect learning abilities. Symptoms of lead poisoning can be subtle, and it can take years for the body to show any signs of damage. Children who are exposed to lead poisoning can suffer from long-lasting health conditions.

California’s Regulation Policies

California has been at the forefront of regulating lead content in consumer goods. The state has set limits for the allowed amount of lead in products such as jewelry, toys, and furniture to keep its residents safe from harmful toxins. The ban on Skittles was part of this larger initiative by the state to protect its residents from harmful toxins.

Other Banned Candies

Skittles was not the only candy banned from California for high lead levels. More than a dozen candies, popular among children, were also banned, including Lemonhead, Red Hots, and Mike and Ike.

Mars Wrigley’s Response

In response to the ban, Mars Wrigley, the manufacturer of Skittles, stated that they met all applicable government standards and regulations. However, the company did not challenge the ban in court. Instead, the company reformulated the candy to reduce the lead levels and comply with California’s standards.

Conclusion

California’s decision to ban Skittles was not arbitrary but a measure taken to protect the health of its residents, especially children. The ban highlights the need for monitoring potentially harmful ingredients in our food and consumer goods. California’s strict policies on lead content regulation can serve as an example of how proactive measures can benefit public health.

