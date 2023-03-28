California Bill Ban Skittles : Skittles Removed from California Shelves Following New Law

The Removal of Skittles from California Shelves: A Step to Protect Public Health

The popular candy Skittles has been removed from store shelves in California following the implementation of a new law. The state passed a law that requires companies to provide warning labels on products that contain traces of acrylamide, a chemical that is produced when foods are cooked at high temperatures.

High Levels of Acrylamide in Skittles

Skittles, owned by Mars Wrigley Confectionery, reportedly contains high levels of acrylamide. As a result, the candy has been taken off the shelves in California stores since January 1, 2021. This move has been seen as a setback for Skittles lovers in the state, who are now unable to enjoy their favorite candy.

The Link between Acrylamide and Cancer

Acrylamide is known to be a carcinogen and has been linked to cancer in laboratory animals. This is why the state of California has taken a proactive stance to protect its residents by mandating warning labels on products that contain significant levels of the chemical. It is also worth noting that acrylamide is not only found in candies but also in other foods such as French fries, potato chips, and coffee.

The Importance of Protecting Public Health

While some consumers may be frustrated with the removal of Skittles from store shelves, it is important to remember that this move is aimed at protecting public health. This is especially important given the high consumption of processed and fast foods in the state.

A Commitment to Reduce Acrylamide Levels in Skittles

Mars Wrigley Confectionery has stated that they are working to reduce the levels of acrylamide in their products. However, this process can take time, and it is uncertain whether Skittles will make a comeback to California shelves in the near future.

A Reminder to Consumers to Be Mindful of Their Food Choices

This situation is a reminder to consumers to be mindful of the foods they eat and to consider the potential health risks associated with certain products. California’s new law is an example of how the government can play a role in protecting public health by mandating warning labels on products that contain harmful chemicals. It is also an opportunity for food companies to take proactive steps to improve the safety of their products for consumers.

California Bill Ban Skittles

