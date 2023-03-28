Black Lentils Recipe : Vegetarian Black Lentil Curry Recipe for a Hearty Meal

to improve readability and SEO.
Introduction
If you are looking for a hearty and healthy meal to satisfy your hunger, look no further than a vegetarian black lentil curry. This delicious and nutritious curry is packed with protein and iron, perfect for anyone following a plant-based diet. Plus, it is incredibly easy to make and can be customized to your personal tastes.
Ingredients
- 1 cup black lentils
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 inch ginger, grated
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- Salt to taste
- 2 cups water
Instructions
- Soak the black lentils in water for at least an hour. Drain and rinse and set aside.
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat.
- Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and sauté until the onion is translucent.
- Add the tomatoes and continue to cook until they are soft and the juices have been released.
- Add the spices – turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder – and stir well to combine.
- Add the black lentils to the pot and stir until they are coated in the spice mixture.
- Pour in the water and add a pinch of salt.
- Bring the curry to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until the lentils are tender and the curry has thickened.
- Serve with rice, naan bread, or quinoa, and garnish with chopped cilantro, a squeeze of lime juice, or a dollop of yogurt, if desired.
Conclusion
This lentil curry is not only delicious but also very healthy, as black lentils are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, iron, and other essential nutrients. They are also low in fat and calories, making them a perfect addition to any diet. Plus, this recipe is vegetarian-friendly and can easily be made vegan by omitting the yogurt garnish.
In conclusion, if you’re looking for a hearty, healthy, and flavorful meal that is easy to make and can satisfy your hunger, try this vegetarian black lentil curry recipe. It is sure to become a staple in your meal rotation and will impress even the most skeptical meat eaters.