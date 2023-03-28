Black Lentils Recipe : Vegetarian Black Lentil Curry Recipe for a Hearty Meal

to improve readability and SEO.

Introduction

If you are looking for a hearty and healthy meal to satisfy your hunger, look no further than a vegetarian black lentil curry. This delicious and nutritious curry is packed with protein and iron, perfect for anyone following a plant-based diet. Plus, it is incredibly easy to make and can be customized to your personal tastes.

Ingredients

1 cup black lentils

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 inch ginger, grated

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Salt to taste

2 cups water

Instructions

Soak the black lentils in water for at least an hour. Drain and rinse and set aside. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and sauté until the onion is translucent. Add the tomatoes and continue to cook until they are soft and the juices have been released. Add the spices – turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder – and stir well to combine. Add the black lentils to the pot and stir until they are coated in the spice mixture. Pour in the water and add a pinch of salt. Bring the curry to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until the lentils are tender and the curry has thickened. Serve with rice, naan bread, or quinoa, and garnish with chopped cilantro, a squeeze of lime juice, or a dollop of yogurt, if desired.

Conclusion

This lentil curry is not only delicious but also very healthy, as black lentils are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, iron, and other essential nutrients. They are also low in fat and calories, making them a perfect addition to any diet. Plus, this recipe is vegetarian-friendly and can easily be made vegan by omitting the yogurt garnish.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a hearty, healthy, and flavorful meal that is easy to make and can satisfy your hunger, try this vegetarian black lentil curry recipe. It is sure to become a staple in your meal rotation and will impress even the most skeptical meat eaters.

Black Lentils Recipe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...