Basal Cell Carcinoma Itchy : What Causes Basal Cell Carcinoma to Itch?

Basal Cell Carcinoma: The Most Common Form of Skin Cancer

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is a type of skin cancer that develops on sun-exposed areas of the skin, such as the face, neck, and scalp. It is the most common form of skin cancer, accounting for approximately 8 out of 10 skin cancer cases. BCC often appears as a small, raised, shiny, pink or red lump that may bleed or form a scab, and can also present with itching.

The Relationship between Itching and Basal Cell Carcinoma

Itching is a common symptom of basal cell carcinoma. The sensation of itching is caused by the inflammatory reaction initiated by the tumor, which activates the immune system and leads to the release of histamine and other inflammatory mediators. Additionally, BCC tumors can grow and press against nearby nerve fibers, causing itching and even pain. The presence of pruritic folliculitis, a condition in which hair follicles become inflamed and itchy, can also contribute to the sensation of itching.

Not All Itchy Skin Lesions Are Skin Cancer

It should be noted that not all itchy skin lesions are caused by skin cancer. Other skin conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis, and fungal infections, can also cause itching. However, if you notice an itchy skin lesion, it is important to have it examined by a dermatologist to rule out skin cancer and receive appropriate treatment.

The Importance of Early Detection and Treatment

Early detection and treatment of basal cell carcinoma is important, as untreated BCC can grow and spread, leading to disfigurement and even death in rare cases. If you notice any changes in your skin, such as a new or changing lesion, it is important to immediately consult with a dermatologist. Regular skin screenings can also help with early detection and treatment of skin cancer.

In conclusion, basal cell carcinoma is a common form of skin cancer that can cause itching due to the inflammatory reaction of the tumor, the pressure on nerve fibers, and the presence of pruritic folliculitis. If you notice an itchy skin lesion, it is important to have it examined by a dermatologist to rule out skin cancer and receive appropriate treatment. Early detection and treatment of skin cancer is crucial for ensuring the best possible outcome.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Itchy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...