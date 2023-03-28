Basal Carcinoma Skin Cancer : The Facts About Basal Cell Carcinoma Skin Cancer

Basal Cell Carcinoma: The Most Common Skin Cancer in the United States

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is a type of skin cancer that arises in the basal cells of the skin. With an estimated three million cases diagnosed annually in the United States, BCC is the most commonly diagnosed skin cancer. While it is rarely fatal, BCC can cause significant disfigurement and functional impairment if left untreated.

Risk Factors and Symptoms of BCC

BCC typically develops on areas of the skin that are frequently exposed to the sun, such as the face, ears, and hands. Those with fair skin and a history of excessive sun exposure or sunburn are at an increased risk of developing BCC. The most common symptoms of BCC include a small, shiny bump on the skin that develops into a raised, red or pink growth or a non-healing sore that bleeds or oozes. In some cases, BCC can be mistaken for other skin conditions, such as eczema or psoriasis, so it is essential to seek medical attention if any unusual skin changes are noticed.

Treatment Options for BCC

Treatment for BCC typically involves surgery to remove all cancerous cells, although radiation therapy and topical medications may be used in certain cases. Early detection and prompt treatment are essential to minimize scarring and other complications. When detected early, the cure rate for BCC is very high.

Preventing BCC

Preventing BCC involves reducing exposure to the sun and protecting the skin from damage. This includes using sunscreen with a high SPF, wearing protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and hats, seeking shade, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak sun hours. Avoiding tanning beds, which can increase the risk of BCC as well as other types of skin cancer, is also recommended.

Conclusion

Understanding the risk factors, symptoms, and treatment options for BCC can help individuals take precautions to reduce their risk of developing the condition, seek prompt medical attention if necessary, and maintain healthy skin throughout their lives. With the increasing incidence of BCC in recent decades, it is important to take steps to protect our skin from the damaging effects of the sun and other environmental factors that can increase the risk of skin cancer.

