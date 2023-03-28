Arkham City Harley Quinn : The Evolution of Harley Quinn: How Arkham City Showed a New Side to the Character

Harley Quinn: A Strong and Evolving Character

Harley Quinn, originally known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, has gone through quite an evolution since her introduction in Batman: The Animated Series back in 1992. She started as a sidekick to The Joker, but has since become a strong character in her own right. And while she has been portrayed in various ways over the years, it was the release of the video game Batman: Arkham City that showed a new side to the character.

A Dark and Twisted Version of Harley

In the game, Harley appears as a villain, working alongside The Joker once again. But this time, she is shown as a more serious and twisted character, unlike the bubbly and comical Harley we had seen before. Her appearance has evolved, with a darker color scheme and a more revealing outfit. Her makeup is also more extreme, with black lipstick and smudged eye makeup.

A Multifaceted Character with Her Own Motivations and Strengths

This evolution of Harley Quinn can be seen as a reflection of the changing attitudes towards women in media. When she first appeared in the 90s, she was simply a love interest for The Joker. But over time, she has become a multifaceted character with her own motivations and strengths. She has become less of a damsel in distress and more of a formidable foe.

A Complicated Relationship with The Joker

One of the most interesting aspects of Harley’s evolution is her relationship with The Joker. In the past, her entire existence seemed to revolve around him. But in Arkham City, we see a more complicated dynamic. Harley still loves The Joker, but now she is also angry with him for not valuing her enough. She also begins to question his methods and whether they are truly working towards their goals. This added complexity makes Harley a more interesting and relatable character.

The Future of Harley Quinn

Overall, Harley Quinn’s evolution in Batman: Arkham City was a defining moment in the character’s history. It showed that she is more than just a sidekick or a love interest, but a force to be reckoned with in her own right. And with a new Harley Quinn movie set to release in 2020, we can expect to see even more of her evolution in the future.

