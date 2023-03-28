American Couple Kidnapped In Haiti : Kidnapped in Paradise: The True Story of an American Couple’s Captivity in Haiti

Kidnapped in Paradise: A Story of Survival

Introduction

Kidnapped in Paradise: The True Story of an American Couple’s Captivity in Haiti is a gripping tale of bravery and survival against all odds. Written by Randy Bishop, the book recounts the harrowing experience of American missionaries Tim and Susie Kendall, who were abducted by armed men in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in 2002.

A Three-Month-Long Ordeal

The Kendalls were held captive for three months and subjected to physical and mental torture, starvation, and isolation in squalid conditions. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of $150,000 for their release, and the couple was used as bargaining chips in a game of cat and mouse with the authorities.

Resilience and Faith

Throughout their ordeal, Tim and Susie Kendall found solace in prayer and each other’s company. They improvised and adapted to their situation, constantly finding ways to communicate with their captors and ensure their safety. The book is a testament to their faith in God and their fierce determination to live.

The Dark Side of Haiti

Kidnapped in Paradise sheds light on the socio-economic and political factors that contribute to the rampant kidnapping industry in Haiti. It paints a picture of a country mired in poverty, corruption, and violence, where the rich exploit the poor, and lawlessness reigns supreme.

Media and Government Response

The kidnapping of the Kendalls received widespread attention from the press, with news channels and newspapers covering the story extensively. The U.S. government also came under fire for its handling of the crisis, with accusations of negligence and incompetence.

Conclusion

American Couple Kidnapped In Haiti

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Kidnapped in Paradise is a compelling and nerve-wracking tale of survival and the power of faith and hope. It’s a must-read for anyone interested in true crime, survival stories, or the complexities of the human spirit.