Keanu Reeves Kelly Clarkson : Keanu Reeves Opens Up About His Friendship with Kelly Clarkson

Keanu Reeves and Kelly Clarkson: An Unlikely but Heartwarming Friendship

When you think of Keanu Reeves and Kelly Clarkson, the first thing that might come to mind is that they come from different worlds. Reeves is a Hollywood A-lister known for his action-packed roles in movies like The Matrix, while Clarkson is a Grammy-winning pop star who rose to fame after winning the inaugural season of American Idol.

However, the two have a special bond that has lasted for more than a decade. Reeves recently opened up about his friendship with Clarkson during an interview with People magazine. He revealed that they first met on the set of the 2003 film The Matrix Reloaded when the actress visited with a friend who was producing the film. Reeves and Clarkson hit it off immediately, bonding over their shared love of music.

Their connection strengthened over the years, and Reeves has even turned to Clarkson’s music for comfort during difficult times. He shared that her cover of Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain” has helped him deal with the loss of his friend and fellow actor, River Phoenix. Reeves also expressed his admiration for Clarkson’s talent and work ethic, calling her “one of the most hardworking people [he’s] ever met.”

Clarkson has also spoken highly of Reeves in the past, calling him “the coolest guy ever” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019.

For fans of both Reeves and Clarkson, their unlikely friendship is a heartwarming reminder that true connections can be made regardless of differences in backgrounds or careers. As Reeves said in his interview, “You never know where you’re going to find a good friend.”

Keanu Reeves Kelly Clarkson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...