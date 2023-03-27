John Wick Chapter 4 Post Credits Scene : Fan Theories About the John Wick Chapter 4 Post Credits Scene

The Highly Anticipated Release of John Wick: Chapter 4

The John Wick franchise has been a massive sensation in the action-thriller genre. The fourth installment of the franchise is expected to release soon, and fans are already excited to see what the film has in store for them. The post-credits scene from John Wick: Chapter 3 has fueled numerous fan theories about what the next chapter might hold.

What Happened in John Wick: Chapter 3?

The movie ended with John Wick on the run, with a $14 million bounty on his head. After escaping from New York City, John is seen in the Sahara Desert, stumbling and collapsing as he tries to outrun the hunters. In the post-credits scene, we see Winston (Ian McShane), who appears to have sided with the High Table, standing over John’s lifeless body. But as Winston walks away, John’s hand moves, hinting at his possible return in the next chapter.

Fan Theories about What Might Happen in John Wick: Chapter 4

One of the most popular fan theories is that John will go on a revenge spree to kill everyone who has betrayed him. Winston’s betrayal in the previous chapter is expected to take center stage in the next chapter. Fans speculate that John will team up with The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and Charon (Lance Reddick) to take down the High Table.

Another theory is that John will team up with Sofia (Halle Berry) to take down the High Table. Sofia appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 and aided John in his escape. Fans believe that Sofia will join forces with John to take down the High Table.

Some fans also speculate that John may have to travel to different countries to evade the assassins pursuing him. This would allow the franchise to explore new locations and cultures, adding a fresh element to the films.

It is also rumored that the next chapter might introduce new characters. Fans have speculated that some of the characters from the TV spin-off series, The Continental, may make an appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4.

The High Anticipation for John Wick: Chapter 4

Whatever the next chapter holds, fans are eagerly waiting for John Wick’s return to the big screen. With numerous fan theories popping up, it’s clear that the franchise has captivated the audience’s imagination, and the anticipation for John Wick: Chapter 4 is much higher.

Whether John will go on a revenge spree, team up with Sofia or travel to different countries, fans are excited to see it all unfold. John Wick: Chapter 4 is expected to be another thrilling ride in the franchise, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next.

