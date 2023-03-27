John Wick After Credits : John Wick After Credits: What You Missed and What It Means for the Franchise

John Wick: Chapter 4 Post-Credits Scene

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be released in May 2022, and while fans are eagerly awaiting the latest installment in the action franchise, they may have missed a crucial detail after the credits of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

In the final moments of the movie, we see John Wick (played by Keanu Reeves) running through the streets of New York City with his new dog. As he stops at a street corner, a group of pigeons gather around him. At first, this seems like a picturesque moment, but upon closer inspection, it appears to be a nod to the organization known as The High Table.

The High Table is the governing body of the world of assassins that John Wick operates in, and one of their members, The Director (played by Anjelica Huston), was shown earlier in the film to have an unusual relationship with birds. This can be seen as a subtle hint that The High Table may still be after John, and that they are always watching him.

This small detail could have big implications for the future of the franchise. With John on the run and a $14 million bounty on his head, it is clear that The High Table will play a major role in the next film. This also means that we can expect more intense action scenes and suspenseful moments as John fights to survive against the organization that he once swore allegiance to.

The post-credits scene may also give us a clue as to what we can expect from the next film. In the scene, we see a close-up of John Wick’s wedding ring, which he had previously thrown away earlier in the film to symbolize his departure from The High Table. The fact that the ring is shown again could be a hint that John may have to face the consequences of his actions and return to his old life as an assassin.

Overall, the after-credits scene in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum may have been brief, but it provided fans with a glimpse of what’s to come. With the return of familiar characters and a new enemy to face, John Wick: Chapter 4 is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling installments in the franchise yet.

