John Wick 4 After Credits : Unpacking the Easter Eggs in John Wick 4’s After Credits Scene

The John Wick Franchise: Exciting Easter Eggs in John Wick 4’s After-Credits Scene

The John Wick franchise is known for its intense action-packed sequences, and the fourth installment is no exception. Fans were left stunned when they witnessed the after-credits scene in John Wick 4, which contained several Easter eggs that shed light on the future of the series.

Laurence Fishburne’s Comeback

One of the most significant Easter eggs was the appearance of the character played by Laurence Fishburne, who was presumed dead in the previous chapter. His unexpected cameo sparked excitement among fans who were hoping to see more of his character’s backstory.

The Matrix Meets John Wick Crossover

Another Easter egg that caught the attention of the audience was the shadowy figure glimpsed in the background, who was revealed to be a familiar face. The silhouette bears a striking resemblance to Keanu Reeves’ character in the Matrix franchise, Neo.

The Matrix meets John Wick crossover has been rumored for some time now, and this Easter egg seemed to confirm the possibility of the two universes coming together. It’s still unclear how the two storylines will intertwine, but this hint at a potential crossover has only fueled the excitement amongst fans of both franchises.

A Strategy Game of Chess

Finally, there was a small but significant detail in the after-credits scene that most viewers missed. The camera zooms in on a table where a chessboard is set up, with a few pieces placed on it. The positions of the pieces seem to be a reference to a famous chess game played in the 18th century between two famous grandmasters, Adolf Anderssen and Lionel Kieseritzky.

The game is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant in chess history, and the Easter egg suggests that John Wick’s future battles could be just as strategic and thrilling.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Easter eggs in John Wick 4’s after-credits scene were filled with exciting hints and references that only served to increase the anticipation for the next installment. They suggest that there are big things in store for both the franchise and its loyal fans. Fans can only hope that the wait for the next chapter won’t be too long.

