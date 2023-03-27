Jimmy Kimmel Joaquin Phoenix : The Best Moments of Jimmy Kimmel and Joaquin Phoenix’s Interviews

The Unforgettable Interviews of Jimmy Kimmel and Joaquin Phoenix

Jimmy Kimmel, a well-known late-night talk show host, has had numerous interviews with celebrities over the years. However, his interviews with Joaquin Phoenix have been some of the most memorable moments on the show. They have had some of the most candid and amusing conversations of all time, and here are some of the best moments.

The Iconic Moment of 2019

One of the most iconic moments was when Joaquin Phoenix appeared on the show to promote his role as the Joker in 2019. During the interview, Kimmel asked Phoenix if he could do any magic tricks. Phoenix responded by saying that he could perform a disappearing act, and Kimmel jokingly responded by telling him to “leave the interview.” Phoenix then got up from his chair and walked off the set, leaving Kimmel stunned and confused. Fans later discovered that the entire thing was a prank, but it generated a buzz on social media.

The Surprising Moment of 2015

Another memorable moment was when Joaquin appeared on the show in 2015, and Kimmel surprised him with an early clip from his movie Inherent Vice. Phoenix was visibly surprised and taken aback by seeing himself on screen, and he became a bit defensive when Kimmel asked him if he had seen the clip before. The clip allowed fans to see a side of Phoenix’s acting abilities that they had never seen before, and it was a testament to his talent as an actor.

The Funny Moment of 2010

One of their funniest moments was when Joaquin Phoenix appeared on the show in character to promote his fake rap career in 2010. Phoenix was dressed in an unkempt, disheveled outfit and was sporting a scraggly beard. He mumbled and stumbled his way through the interview, leaving Kimmel and the audience in stitches. Later, it was revealed that the whole thing was a joke, and Phoenix had been playing a character all along.

Overall, the interviews between Kimmel and Phoenix are some of the most entertaining and unforgettable moments in late-night television history. Their chemistry on screen is undeniable, and they continue to make us laugh and surprise us with each appearance. Whether they are playing practical jokes or having genuine conversations, these two are always entertaining to watch, and their interviews will no doubt be remembered for years to come.

