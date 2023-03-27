Is There An After Credit Scene In John Wick 4 : What to Expect After the Credits Roll in John Wick 4

The Anticipation for John Wick 4: Predictions and Possibilities

The John Wick franchise has become a beloved action series for many, with its titular character’s quest for vengeance and survival in a world of assassins capturing audiences’ attention. With the upcoming release of John Wick 4, fans are eagerly anticipating what the next chapter in John Wick’s story will bring. While no specific details have been released, there are some predictions and possibilities that can be explored.

The Continuation of John Wick’s Story

It seems likely that the fourth film will continue following John Wick’s journey, as the third film ended on a cliffhanger with the character left wounded and alone on the streets. Director Chad Stahelski has also hinted that the fourth and third films will be closely tied together. Fans can expect to see John Wick navigating the dangerous world of assassins once again, potentially picking up right where the last film left off.

The Exploration of John Wick’s Backstory

Throughout the series, hints have been dropped regarding John Wick’s past, including his involvement in the mysterious organization, The Continental. It is possible that the fourth film will delve deeper into John Wick’s backstory, potentially exploring how he became the feared hitman he is today.

Action Sequences

The John Wick films have become famous for their impressive and choreographed fight scenes. Director Chad Stahelski has stated that he plans to “up the ante” with each new film. Fans can expect even more elaborate and exciting action sequences, showcasing the incredible skills of John Wick and potentially other characters in the franchise.

The Expansion of the John Wick Universe

The previous films have featured a range of supporting characters, such as Winston and Bowery King. It is possible that John Wick 4 will introduce new assassins or organizations, further expanding the franchise’s universe.

Overall, fans can expect excitement, intrigue, and action in John Wick 4. While specific details have yet to be released, the predictions and possibilities discussed here show that the filmmakers are intent on delivering another thrilling adventure for fans. All we can do is wait in anticipation for the next chapter in the John Wick story.

