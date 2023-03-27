Is There A Post Credit Scene In John Wick 4 : Is There a Surprise Waiting in John Wick 4’s Post Credit Scene?

The Future of John Wick: Will There Be a Post-Credit Scene?

The John Wick franchise has captured audiences’ hearts since its first installment in 2014, delivering intense and jaw-dropping action sequences. With the series’ upcoming fourth installment, fans are understandably excited about what’s next for John Wick. However, the significant question remains: will there be a post-credit scene, and if yes, what can we expect from it?

Post-Credit Scenes: A Marvel Tradition

Post-credit scenes have become a staple in superhero movies, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe leading the way in popularizing it. However, the question remains whether John Wick will include one in its latest installment. There hasn’t been any official confirmation from the filmmakers about whether the movie will have a post-credit scene or not. Hence, for now, any speculation on this topic is baseless until we receive any confirmation about it.

Potential Scenarios for a Post-Credit Scene

If John Wick 4 includes a post-credit scene, what can we expect to be shown in it? The possibilities are nearly infinite. The previous movie didn’t feature a post-credit scene, which leads us to think that the next installment is less likely to leave it out. There are a few scenarios we can use our logic and imagination to come up with related to the potential scenarios.

One plausible scenario that could take place is that we could see a glimpse into John Wick’s past. The previous movies alluded to the idea that John Wick might have had an entirely different life before he became a lethal assassin. A post-credit scene showing us John’s previous life and the reason he became an assassin in the first place could undoubtedly add a layer of depth to his character.

Another possibility is that John Wick could cross paths with another character from the previous movies that we didn’t expect to see again. The franchise has already proven that it can surprise audiences with the return of key characters from previous movies. A post-credit scene could elaborate more about one such return.

Final Thoughts

All in all, it is tough to predict what the post-credit scene would entail without any official confirmation from the filmmakers. However, the possibility of it building hype and anticipation for another installment of the franchise can’t be denied. For now, we can only wait and see what John Wick 4 brings to the table, and whether it includes that precious post-credit scene.

