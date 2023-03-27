Is John Wick Actually Dead : Is John Wick Really Dead? Deciphering the Cryptic Ending

Movies That Leave Us Wondering: The Cryptic Ending of John Wick 3

The third installment of the John Wick franchise has left audiences on the edge of their seats, pondering the fate of the iconic assassin. In the movie’s final scenes, John Wick falls from a high-rise building and appears to be dead, only to be found later by the Bowery King in an underground facility. The cryptic ending has left fans with many questions about John Wick’s survival and what is to come in the future of the franchise.

Theories on John Wick’s Fate

As fans speculate on John Wick’s fate, many theories are being thrown around. Some believe that, due to his violation of the strict rules established by the High Table, John Wick’s death is inevitable. However, others question the motives of Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel who chose to shoot John instead of following the High Table’s orders. Additionally, the underground facility where John is taken by the Bowery King could suggest that the leader intends to keep John alive, seeing as he tells him: “We are going to war.”

What to Expect in the Future

Despite the uncertainty surrounding John Wick’s fate, fans can look forward to more thrilling action in the upcoming fourth installment of the franchise. Actor Keanu Reeves has hinted that John Wick may make a comeback, saying that he thinks “he is in trouble. He might need Wick’s help.” The cliffhanger ending of John Wick 3 has left fans eagerly anticipating the franchise’s next chapter.

Final Thoughts

Movies with cryptic endings like John Wick 3 always leave us with a sense of wonder and anticipation. While nothing is certain in the world of John Wick, fans can expect more action and suspense in the franchise’s future. So, let’s brace ourselves for what is to come and see what fate has in store for our beloved assassin.

