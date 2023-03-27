Florida Tort Reform Bill 837 : A Deep Dive into Florida Tort Reform Bill 837 and Its Provisions

Florida’s Tort Reform Bill 837: A Comprehensive Look

For years, Florida has been a hotbed for tort reform discussions aimed at curbing large jury awards and limiting the legal exposure of businesses and medical practitioners in the state. The recent passage of Tort Reform Bill 837 has once again placed Florida at the forefront of these discussions. This comprehensive piece of legislation touches on several provisions that impact the civil justice system in Florida.

The Cap on Damages for Non-Economic Losses

One of the most controversial provisions of the bill is the cap on damages for non-economic losses, such as pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life. In most personal injury cases, this bill limits the amount plaintiffs can receive for these damages to $500,000, which rises to $1 million in cases involving wrongful death or catastrophic injury. Opponents of the bill argue that this provision unfairly penalizes victims of negligence and medical malpractice, who may not receive just compensation for their suffering.

Licensing of Expert Witnesses

The bill requires expert witnesses in medical malpractice cases to be licensed and employed in the same field as the defendant. Experts can only testify to issues within the scope of their expertise, and their testimony must be based on factual and reliable evidence. This provision aims to limit the use of “hired gun” experts paid to testify in favor of the party that hires them.

The Limitations of the “Loss of Chance” Doctrine

The bill limits the use of the “loss of chance” doctrine in medical malpractice cases, which allows plaintiffs to recover damages for the loss of a chance to recover from an illness or injury due to a medical professional’s negligence. The provision only allows for the application of this doctrine when the plaintiff has a greater than fifty percent chance of survival or recovery.

Other Key Provisions of the Bill

Aside from the provisions mentioned above, the bill also includes changes to the statute of limitations for medical malpractice cases, the use of prejudgment interest, and the plaintiff’s ability to recover attorney fees in certain cases. These changes could have significant impacts on the legal landscape in Florida.

Impacts of the Bill

Proponents of Tort Reform Bill 837 highlight its anticipated benefits, such as reducing healthcare costs, minimizing insurance premiums, and encouraging economic growth. However, opponents argue that it limits victim rights and provides too much protection to businesses and medical professionals. As the bill takes effect, its impacts on the civil justice system in Florida remain to be seen.

