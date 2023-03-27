Does John Wick Have End Credits : The Truth About John Wick’s End Credits: Do They Exist?

When it comes to action movies, John Wick is undoubtedly one of the best franchises out there. The first movie was a sleeper hit that took everyone by surprise, and the following sequels have only improved upon and expanded the world of assassins and hitmen. But there’s one question that has been on the minds of many fans: do John Wick movies have end credits scenes?

No End Credits Scenes in John Wick Movies

The short answer to this question is no – John Wick movies do not have end credits scenes. Unlike Marvel movies or other franchises that use end credits scenes to tease future movies, John Wick movies simply end when the credits start rolling. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any post-credits scenes to be found.

Post-Credits Scene in John Wick 2

In fact, John Wick 2 did have a post-credits scene, but it wasn’t your typical Marvel-esque teaser. It was simply a standalone scene featuring Winston, played by Ian McShane, and his right-hand woman Charon, played by Lance Reddick. The scene doesn’t set up any future movies or hint at anything to come, but it does serve as a satisfying conclusion to the film’s story.

Why No Traditional End Credits Scenes?

So why don’t John Wick movies have traditional end credits scenes? According to director Chad Stahelski, it’s because the movies are meant to be self-contained. In an interview with COLLIDER, Stahelski said, “We don’t have the anticipation of making something else. None of us thought we were going to make a second one. We’re not making these movies to set up a larger universe.”

John Wick Movies Focus on Telling a Complete Story

This mentality is what sets John Wick apart from many other movie franchises. Rather than setting up endless sequels and spinoffs, John Wick movies are focused on telling a complete story in each installment. Sure, there may be room for more stories to be told in this world, but that’s not the primary goal of the filmmakers.

Celebrate the Focus on Storytelling

In the end, the focus of these movies is on telling a satisfying story, and that’s something that should be celebrated. While end credits scenes can be a fun way to tease future movies, they aren’t necessary for a successful franchise. John Wick has proven that it’s possible to have a successful action series without relying on the typical Hollywood formula, and for that, it deserves recognition.

