Clay Figures In Jewish Lore Nyt : From Golem to Dummy: A Brief History of Clay Figures in Jewish Tradition

Clay Figures in Jewish Tradition: Exploring Creation, Protection, and Sin

Introduction

Clay figures have been an important aspect of Jewish tradition since biblical times. The creation story of Adam and other religious myths set the tone for the significance of these figures in Jewish culture. The article delves into the use of clay figures in Jewish tradition through history and contemporary times.

The Tale of the Golem

The legend of the Golem is one of the earliest references to clay figures in Jewish tradition. According to the tale, a rabbi in Prague created the Golem to safeguard the Jewish community from persecution. The story has since become an integral part of Jewish folklore and has been used in many forms of art.

The Dumah

The Dumah is another famous clay figure in Jewish tradition. It appears in Jewish folklore as one of the many angels who guard the gates of Hell. The Dumah is a humanoid figure made of clay or other earthy materials and is often depicted in art.

Clay Figures in Rituals and Ceremonies

Jewish rituals and ceremonies have historically used clay figures to represent sins and their transfer to animals. The Kapparot ceremony, performed before Yom Kippur, involves the use of a live rooster or a clay figure. Participants hold the animal or clay figure over their head and recite a prayer asking God to transfer their sins to the animal or figure.

Clay Figures in Contemporary Art

Contemporary artists continue to use clay figures as a medium to explore Jewish identity and history. Sigalit Landau, an Israeli artist, created a series of clay figures that depict women from biblical stories such as Eve, Sarah, and Esther. The figures are made of clay and then covered with salt from the Dead Sea, giving them a rough and textured appearance.

Conclusion

Clay figures have played a significant role in Jewish tradition for centuries. They have been used to explore themes of creation, protection, and sin, and continue to inspire artists today to create innovative works that probe Jewish culture’s past and present.

