Will There Be A John Wick 5 : 5 Reasons Why John Wick 5 Is Highly Likely

John Wick 5: Top 5 Reasons Why It’s Highly Likely

1. Commercial Success:

The John Wick franchise created a cinematic universe that has been highly profitable for the film company. The first three movies earned over $584 million worldwide, and the fourth installment is sure to add to that figure. With such an impressive track record, a John Wick 5 would appear to be a commercial no-brainer.

2. Critical Acclaim:

In addition to the franchise’s financial success, the John Wick movies have all received critical acclaim. They have universally positive reviews from professional reviewers and audiences. Critics lauded the films for their intense action scenes, impressive choreography, and effective storytelling. High critical praise for the franchise only supports the possibility of making another successful installment.

3. Keanu Reeves Involvement:

Keanu Reeves has become synonymous with the John Wick brand since he premiered as the character in the first movie. His popularity has risen, although he was already known as an action hero in Hollywood. Keanu Reeves is still highly involved with the franchise, so it is highly unlikely for the franchise to drop the character. His connection and passion for the movie only cement John Wick’s place in Hollywood’s action hero pantheon.

4. Open-Ended Storyline:

The conclusion of John Wick 4 would determine if a fifth installment is possible. However, if the franchise wants to continue with the story, it has an open-ended storyline that can accommodate a future installment. Based on what the franchise has established, there’s still plenty of stories to tell.

5. Dedicated Fan Base:

The John Wick series is famous for its elaborate action scenes, complex world-building, and memorable performances. Because of these reasons, the John Wick fandom is large and dedicated. A robust fanbase is vital to any franchise, as there is a reliable group of individuals excited to renew their favorite film stories.

Conclusion:

The John Wick franchise has become one of the most loved franchises, having introduced an impossibly cool character with a simplistic, engaging storyline, and breathtaking action scenes. It’s highly likely that John Wick 5 will be coming our way, considering its commercial success, critical acclaim, and the dedicated fandom. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that it happens soon, as it’s a franchise that deserves to continue on.

Will There Be A John Wick 5

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...