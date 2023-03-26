Navy Sailor Missing Waukegan : Search and Rescue Efforts Intensify for Missing Navy Sailor in Waukegan

The Search Intensifies for Missing Navy Sailor in Waukegan

Background

A Petty Officer 2nd Class with the Great Lakes Training Command was reported missing on January 12th after failing to report for duty. The Waukegan Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and Navy have been leading the search efforts, which have been ongoing for several days.

The Search Effort

The search effort includes helicopters, boats, divers, and search and rescue teams on foot, covering a wide area that includes Lake Michigan, beaches, parks, and wooded areas. The officials say they are following up on any leads or tips that come in from the public and plan to continue searching for as long as it takes.

The Navy Family and the Public

The Navy has released a statement, urging the public to come forward with any information they may have and reminding them to stay clear of the search area. The missing sailor’s family has expressed gratitude for the support they have received from the community and is holding on to hope. The Navy considers the sailor an important member of their family and is doing everything they can to locate him.

Conclusion

The ongoing search for the missing sailor is a difficult time for his family and friends. Everyone hopes for a positive outcome, and the public is urged to report any information they may have. The search efforts will continue until the sailor is found.

