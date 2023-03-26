Navy Sailor Missing Waukegan Il : Navy sailor reported missing in Waukegan, IL

The Mysterious Disappearance of Navy Sailor Clinton Reeves

On June 11, 2021, a Navy sailor named Clinton Reeves went missing in Waukegan, Illinois. The 26-year-old was last seen leaving a local bar with an unknown group of people around 1:30 a.m. that morning. Reeves, who was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Station, failed to show up for work the next day, prompting authorities to begin a search.

The search for Reeves has been ongoing, with the Waukegan Police Department and the Navy utilizing boats, drones, helicopters, and canine units to scour the surrounding area, including Lake Michigan and nearby wooded areas. Foul play is not suspected, but Reeves\’ family and friends remain concerned for his safety. His mother, Tanya Reeves, stated that her son would never just disappear without letting anyone know.

This incident has brought attention to the issue of missing military personnel, with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency revealing that over 82,000 Americans remain missing from past conflicts. Reeves\’ disappearance also underscores the importance of staying safe when out with friends or in unfamiliar surroundings. It is crucial to let someone know your plans and whereabouts and to never leave with strangers.

As the search for Clinton Reeves continues, anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Waukegan Police Department. His family and friends remain hopeful that he will be found safe and sound.

