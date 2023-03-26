Lausd Strike Los Angeles : LAUSD Teachers Strike: The Demands and Consequences

The 2019 Los Angeles Unified School District Teachers’ Strike: An Overview

Background

In January 2019, nearly half a million students enrolled in Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) public schools were affected by the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) strike. The six-day strike followed 20 months of negotiations over demands for increased pay, smaller class sizes, and more support staff.

Primary Demands

The UTLA’s primary demand was a significant increase in teachers’ salaries, citing comparisons to other school districts across California. They also pushed for a reduction in class sizes, which they argued negatively affected students’ learning experiences. The union called for an increase in student support services, including school nurses, social workers, and librarians. Additionally, the union demanded stricter regulation of charter schools and scrutiny of their practices.

The Strike

During the strike, which lasted for six days, thousands of teachers picketed outside of schools each day. While schools remained open, attendance significantly dropped due to parents’ concerns regarding safety and the quality of education their children would receive. The district hired substitute teachers to teach classes, which created disruptions in student learning.

The Settlement

The strike was settled when both sides reached an agreement that included an increase in teacher pay, a reduction in class sizes, and the hiring of new support staff. The strike raised public awareness of the inadequate funding provided to public schools in California.

Conclusion

The LAUSD teachers’ strike exposed the existing issues with California’s public educational system, highlighting the imbalance in salaries and employment conditions for teachers and the need for smaller class sizes and increased support staff. The strike was a victory for LAUSD teachers and students, setting a precedent for proper funding of public education, which is crucial for students’ academic success.

