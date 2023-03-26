John Wick After Credits : Exploring the Potential Sequel Possibilities of John Wick After Credits

John Wick: A Thrilling Action-Packed Movie

John Wick is an action-packed thriller movie that has left viewers on the edge of their seats. The heart-pumping adrenaline rush and the breath-taking action scenes make John Wick a must-see movie. The movie has undoubtedly gathered a large fan base due to its signature action sequences and a unique storyline. After the credits of John Wick, many viewers are left wondering what the future holds for this character.

John Wick 4: The Future of the Franchise

John Wick was a success at the box office, and the production company has already confirmed the release of John Wick 4. The third sequel of the movie- John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum left us with a cliffhanger where the protagonist is shown injured, fighting off several assassins.

The credits of John Wick already gave hints of what to expect in the upcoming sequel. It is speculated that the continuance of the story will showcase a hailstorm of new assassins who have been hired to take down John Wick. The prospect of a gunfight with multiple skilled assassins creates an exciting build-up for the upcoming sequel.

Potential Sequels of John Wick

The actors and producers have also expressed their pleasure in working on the John Wick franchise, which leaves the possibility of future sequels open. With the interest of the audience piqued, it is not impossible to think of John Wick as a road paved with endless possibilities.

One of the potential sequel possibilities could be exploring John Wick’s backstory. The movie has laid a foundation for John Wick’s history, which could be uncovered in future movies. The character’s life and his previous successes and failures in the world of assassins could be a thrilling storyline to explore.

Another possible sequel storyline could follow the theme of a classic western movie. Showcasing the protagonist’s journey to fight for justice and come out victorious against his enemies. This would add a new layer of depth to the character’s personality and his motivation for seeking vengeance against his enemies.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the world of John Wick is brimming with possibilities for future sequels. The character’s history, new threats, and changes in the environment can serve as story arcs for exciting sequels. With the success of the franchise, it is evident that the production company will continue to create new movies for the John Wick series. Fans of the franchise are waiting eagerly for the next hit, and exploring the potential sequel possibilities after the credits make the anticipation even more exciting.

