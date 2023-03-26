John Wick 4 After Credits : Exploring the Twists and Turns of John Wick 4’s After Credits Scene

The After Credits Scene in John Wick 4: What Fans Can Expect

The John Wick films have become iconic for their thrilling action sequences and for Keanu Reeves’ captivating portrayal of the titular character. With the upcoming release of John Wick 4, fans are eagerly anticipating the latest installment in this high-octane franchise. However, what has everyone really talking is the whispers of an after credits scene that will add a whole new twist to the story.

What is an After Credits Scene?

For those who are unfamiliar with the concept of an after credits scene, it is a short scene that plays after the credits of a movie have ended. These scenes often tease future storylines or provide closure to unresolved plot points. Marvel Studios is famous for popularizing the after credits scene with their superhero films, and other studios have since followed suit.

The Rumors Surrounding John Wick 4’s After Credits Scene

The rumors surrounding John Wick 4’s after credits scene are intriguing to say the least. Apparently, this scene will reveal the existence of a secret organization that is even more powerful than the High Table, which John has been battling against throughout the series. It is also said that this organization, which is believed to be known as The Guild, will be a major player in the upcoming fifth installment of the franchise.

What This Means for Fans

This after credits scene is sure to leave fans excited with the possibilities of what lies ahead for John Wick. It raises the question of who this new organization is and what their motives are. Will they be allies or enemies to John? How will this new organization affect the already complex relationships John has with other characters in the series?

All these questions and more will keep fans speculating and eagerly anticipating the release of John Wick 5. It’s clear that the creatives behind the series are not slowing down anytime soon, and fans are here for it. The after credits scene in John Wick 4 is just the latest twist and turn in a series that has always managed to surprise and exceed expectations.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the after credits scene in John Wick 4 is sure to be an exciting addition to an already action-packed series. Its potential to introduce a new and powerful organization will keep fans guessing and eagerly waiting for the next installment. This is just the latest proof that John Wick is a franchise that knows how to keep its fans on the edge of their seats.

