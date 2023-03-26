Is There An After Credit Scene In John Wick 4 : Exploring the Possibility: Will There Be an After Credit Scene in John Wick 4?

As John Wick 4 Nears Release, Fans Anticipate Possible After-Credit Scene

With the highly-anticipated release of John Wick 4 approaching, fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating what this installment has in store for them. Given the success and popularity of the previous films, there is a chance that the upcoming movie could take things to the next level in terms of action and excitement. Additionally, rumors have circulated that there may be an after-credit scene in the film.

Exploring the Possibility of an After-Credit Scene

While the use of after-credit scenes has become increasingly common in superhero movies, John Wick’s franchise does not fall into that genre. However, this has not deterred speculations that the upcoming film may include an after-credit scene. Given the fan base’s loyalty and dedication to the series, some suggest that creators may want to do something extra as a token of appreciation for their unwavering dedication.

Another reason why an after-credit scene is not out of the question is the potential for the next film to offer a sneak peek into a future sequel or spin-off. With John Wick’s universe having several potential avenues for further character and story development, an after-credit scene could open up new possibilities and serve as a bridging point between the two.

The Uncertainty Surrounding the Upcoming Movie

Despite all the speculations and excitement surrounding the release of John Wick 4, it remains uncertain what the movie’s future holds. It is possible that the fourth installment could be the last entry for the franchise. Furthermore, since the previous three films did not have an after-credit scene, the creators may opt to continue with this tradition for John Wick 4.

Conclusion

Whatever the case may be, the upcoming release of John Wick 4 is sure to be thrilling and action-packed. Whether there is an after-credit scene or not, fans can expect an amazing experience that will leave them on the edge of their seats. Until then, everyone will have to wait until May 27, 2022, to see what this installment of the franchise has in store.

