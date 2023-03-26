Is There A Post Credit Scene In John Wick 4 : John Wick 4 Post Credit Scene: What to Expect From the Next Chapter

John Wick 4 Post-Credit Scene: What to Expect

John Wick has become a beloved character in the action film world, with each installment of the series becoming more and more popular. The fourth chapter of John Wick is currently in production, and fans are eagerly anticipating what the post-credit scene could bring.

What is a Post-Credit Scene?

First off, it’s important to understand what a post-credit scene is. For those unfamiliar with the concept, it’s a short scene that plays after all the credits have rolled. It’s used to tease upcoming sequels or tie up loose ends in the current film. Marvel films have popularized this technique, but it’s been used in many other movies as well, including the previous John Wick films.

Possible Teases for John Wick 4

One thing we can expect from the John Wick 4 post-credit scene is a tease for the next chapter of the series. The previous post-credit scene in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum set up a potential conflict between John and an old acquaintance, Winston. It’s possible that the new scene will continue this thread and give us a better idea of what’s to come in the next film.

Another possibility is that the post-credit scene will introduce a new character or situation that will play a significant role in John’s future. The series has a history of bringing in unexpected allies and enemies, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see something like this in the next installment. Perhaps John will be tasked with taking down an even more dangerous organization, or he’ll cross paths with another assassin with a grudge against him.

Possible Standalone Moments

Of course, there’s always the chance that the post-credit scene will be more of a standalone moment, as has been the case in previous John Wick movies. It could be something as simple as a new pet for John or a flashback to his past that sheds new light on his character.

The Excitement Among Fans

Whatever the post-credit scene ends up being, fans are sure to be excited by it. The John Wick series has set a high bar for itself in terms of action and storytelling, and it’s clear that the filmmakers are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience with each new film. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for John in the next chapter of his story.

Overall, the John Wick 4 post-credit scene has the potential to be a game-changer for the series. Fans are eagerly anticipating what the scene could bring, and we can only imagine what kind of surprises are in store for us. Either way, it’s clear that the John Wick franchise will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the action film world.

