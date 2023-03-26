Heather Rae El Moussa Baby Name : Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Her Baby’s Name

Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Name of Baby Boy

Introduction

Heather Rae El Moussa is a popular personality known for co-hosting and producing the show Flip or Flop alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Recently, she revealed the name of her new baby boy after keeping it a secret for a while.

The Announcement

Heather El Moussa made the announcement on September 18th on Instagram with a photo of her and Tarek holding their newborn. The couple named their third child Hudson London El Moussa, which is a unique and charming name.

Fans’ Reactions

Fans have flooded the comments section of Heather’s post with congratulatory messages and love for the adorable baby boy. Tarek El Moussa also shared his excitement on Instagram, revealing how thrilled he is to be a father again.

Heather’s Pregnancy Journey

Heather has documented her pregnancy journey on her social media page, including the highs, lows, and struggles. Her followers have been supportive throughout her journey, which has inspired many people worldwide.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we congratulate Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa on the arrival of their third child, Hudson London El Moussa. We wish them all the best as they embark on this new chapter in their lives. It is exhilarating to follow this couple’s journey as they continue to grow their family while inspiring millions around the world.

