Harley Quinn Drawing : How to draw Harley Quinn: A step-by-step guide

Introduction

Harley Quinn is an incredibly popular character in the DC Comics universe. Her unique personality, costume, and devil-may-care attitude have endeared her to fans all over the world. If you’re one of her fans, learning how to draw her can be a fun and fulfilling experience.

Step One: Sketch out the Basic Shapes

To begin drawing Harley Quinn, start by sketching out the basic shapes that will form her body. Draw an oval for her head, a rectangle for her torso, and two lines for her arms and legs. For her pigtails, draw two ovals at the top of her head.

Step Two: Add in the Details

After sketching out the basic shapes, add in the details of Harley’s face, hair, and makeup. Draw her eyes, nose, and mouth, and give her eyebrows high arches. Don’t forget to add in her distinctive black and red eye makeup. For her hair, draw in the details of her pigtails, including the ribbons and bells.

Step Three: Add in the Costume

Harley’s costume is a crucial part of her appeal, so be sure to draw it in carefully. Add in the diamond pattern on her top and leggings, as well as the lacing and buckle at the front of her corset. Don’t forget to draw in her belt and the pouches hanging from it.

Step Four: Give Her Some Personality

Harley’s personality is what makes her so distinct from other DC Comics characters. Give her some personality by drawing her tongue sticking out or giving her a sly grin. Add in text on her clothing, such as “Mad Love” or “Puddin’,” to showcase her unique character.

Step Five: Finalize the Drawing

After adding in all the details and personality, finalize the drawing by erasing any extra lines and shading in the appropriate areas. Use different line weights to bring the drawing to life, and sign your name at the bottom to show your work.

Conclusion

Drawing Harley Quinn is a fun and rewarding experience that any DC Comics fan can enjoy. By following these steps, you can create a fantastic drawing of the iconic Clown Princess of Crime. So grab your pencils, and let’s get drawing!

Harley Quinn Drawing

