Go To Lunch In The Jewish Community : Breaking Bread Together: The Importance of Community Lunch in Jewish Culture

The Importance of Communal Meals in Jewish Culture

There’s a saying in Jewish tradition, “Wherever ten Jews are together, there is a minyan.” A minyan is a prayer quorum that is required for certain prayers and rituals to take place. But it’s not just prayer that ten Jews are needed for – it’s also for a community lunch.

The Origins of Communal Meals in Jewish Tradition

In Jewish culture, breaking bread together is more than just sharing a meal. It’s a way of creating community, of bringing people together to celebrate, mourn, and connect. The tradition of communal meals goes back to the early days of Judaism, where we see examples of people eating together as a way of strengthening bonds and creating unity.

Communal Meals Across Jewish Communities

The importance of communal meals has continued throughout Jewish history, even as Jews have spread out across the globe. In many Jewish communities, there are dedicated spaces for communal meals, whether it’s a synagogue social hall or a community center.

One of the most significant communal meals in Jewish tradition is the Passover seder. This meal is a retelling of the story of the exodus from Egypt and is a time for families and friends to gather together, read from the Haggadah, and eat a festive meal.

The Importance Beyond a Good Time

The importance of communal meals in Jewish culture goes beyond just having a good time. It’s a way of building community, of strengthening relationships, and of creating a sense of belonging. In a world where we are increasingly disconnected from one another, the tradition of breaking bread together is more important than ever.

In orthodox Jewish communities, there’s a tradition called a cholent kiddush. Cholent is a traditional Sabbath stew that is cooked overnight and served for lunch on Saturday afternoons. After the morning prayers, the community comes together to enjoy a warm meal and socialize.

The Takeaway

Whether it’s a community lunch, a potluck, or a family dinner, let’s all take the time to come together and share a meal with those around us. By breaking bread together, we can create a sense of community, strengthen relationships, and promote a sense of belonging that is essential in our modern world.

Go To Lunch In The Jewish Community

