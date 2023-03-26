Florida Tort Reform Bill 837 : The Impact of Florida Tort Reform Bill 837: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Impact of the Florida Tort Reform Bill 837 on the Healthcare Industry

The Florida Tort Reform Bill 837 was passed on June 26, 2019, with the goal of reducing the cost of litigation in Florida. This article examines the impact of the bill on the healthcare industry, specifically with regards to medical malpractice cases.

Reducing Medical Malpractice Insurance Premiums

Before the bill was passed, Florida had one of the highest medical malpractice insurance premiums in the country. This was because physicians were more likely to be sued in Florida compared to other states. The high premiums hospitals and doctors paid were thought to be a contributing factor to the rising healthcare costs in the state.

Limits on Medical Malpractice Suits

The bill introduced a reform in the way medical malpractice suits were filed. Before the bill was passed, suits could be filed up to two years after the incident occurred. Under the new law, the statute of limitations for filing a medical malpractice suit was reduced to two years from the time the incident was discovered or seven years from the time the mistake occurred, whichever occurred first.

Capping Damages

The bill also introduced limits on non-economic damages. In cases where the patient suffered non-economic damages such as pain and suffering, the bill capped the damages at $1 million, except where the court determines that the case involves wrongful death, paralysis, or other severe injuries.

Unintended Consequences

While the bill was seen as a victory for the healthcare industry, critics argue that it is not without its downsides. The caps on damages could have a serious impact on patients who suffer from severe injuries. Similarly, the reforms could also impact the quality of healthcare in Florida, as doctors may become less accountable for errors, knowing that there is a limit to the amount of compensation they can be required to pay.

Conclusion

The Tort Reform Bill 837 had a significant impact on the healthcare industry in Florida. It aimed to simplify the litigation process and reduce the cost of damages, though whether it succeeded in achieving these goals remains to be seen. While the bill has its benefits, it could also have unintended consequences that could affect patients, doctors, and hospitals in the state. Ultimately, only time will tell whether the bill proves to be a net positive or negative for the healthcare industry in Florida.

