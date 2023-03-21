The Rise and Fall of Joe Exotic: A Look into the Tiger King’s Infamous Story

Netflix's “Tiger King” Captivates Audiences with Bizarre Story of Joe Exotic

Netflix’s docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has captivated audiences all over the world with its eccentric cast of characters, gritty plot twists, and bizarre storylines. At the center of it all is the flamboyant and charismatic former zoo owner, Joe Exotic, whose life of crime and controversy is explored in great detail throughout the series.

The Rise of Joe Exotic

Born Joseph Allen Schreibvogel in 1963, Joe Exotic was raised by his grandparents in eastern Kansas. As a child, he was reportedly fascinated by animals and started working with them at a young age. In the early 1980s, he started his own pet store, which eventually evolved into a traveling petting zoo that focused on exotic animals like big cats.

In 1999, Exotic opened his own zoo, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which quickly became a popular tourist attraction. The zoo was home to over 200 big cats, including tigers, lions, and ligers (a hybrid cross between a lion and a tiger). Exotic’s larger-than-life personality and unconventional fashion sense (including his signature bleach-blond mullet and sequined jackets) made him a draw for both visitors and the media.

Exotic used his fame and fortune to become involved in various animal rights causes, including working with the Humane Society to pass legislation aimed at banning the ownership of exotic animals. However, his relationship with animal rights activists would soon turn sour, particularly with Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida.

The Feud with Carole Baskin

Exotic and Baskin’s feud began in the early 2000s after Baskin began campaigning against the big cat trade, which she described as cruel and inhumane. Exotic, who viewed the big cats as his children, saw Baskin’s actions as a direct threat to his livelihood.

The feud between the two escalated over the years, with Exotic accusing Baskin of trying to shut down his zoo and Baskin accusing Exotic of animal abuse and neglect. Exotic even made music videos and sold merchandise attacking Baskin, including a doll dressed up to look like her that he shot in the head on camera.

The feud came to a head in 2017 when Baskin sued Exotic for trademark infringement after he used images of her sanctuary in his promotional materials. Exotic was ordered to pay $1 million in damages, which put him in even more financial trouble.

The Fall of Joe Exotic

Exotic’s life began to spiral out of control in 2016 after he lost his bid for public office in Oklahoma. He became increasingly paranoid, often believing that Baskin and others were conspiring against him. He claims that he was even poisoned at one point and spent several days in a coma.

In the midst of all this, Exotic became embroiled in a murder-for-hire plot aimed at killing Baskin. He was recorded on tape trying to hire an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin, offering him $3,000 to do the job. Exotic was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including murder-for-hire and animal abuse.

Exotic maintained his innocence throughout his trial but was ultimately convicted of all charges and sentenced to 22 years in federal prison. He is currently serving his sentence in a Texas prison.

The Legacy of Joe Exotic

The story of Joe Exotic has captured the imaginations of people all over the world, making him an unlikely celebrity. Exotic’s larger-than-life personality, along with his penchant for drama and attention, has made him a cult hero in some circles, while others see him as a dangerous criminal who deserves his punishment.

Regardless of how people view Exotic, his story has shone a light on the dangers of the big cat trade and the need for stronger legislation to regulate it. The animal rights issues raised by the series have sparked conversations and protests, with many calling for an end to the private ownership of exotic animals.

In conclusion, the rise and fall of Joe Exotic is a cautionary tale of the dangers of unchecked ego and ambition. His story is a testament to the unpredictable and bizarre world of the big cat trade, highlighting the need for greater awareness and regulation of the industry. While Exotic may be behind bars, his legacy lives on, reminding us of the dangers of obsession and the potential consequences of our actions.

————————————

whatever happened to joe exotic