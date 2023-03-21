Steer Clear of These Beverages When Fighting a Sore Throat

The Best and Worst Beverages for Soothing a Sore Throat

Have you ever had a sore throat that made it difficult to eat, drink, and talk? It can be a frustrating symptom of a cold or flu, and finding relief can feel like a challenge. While there are many remedies you can try to soothe a sore throat, your choice of beverages can make a significant difference in your recovery. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best and worst drinks for a sore throat.

The Worst Beverages

1. Alcohol – A diuretic, alcohol can dehydrate your body, which is counterproductive when you need fluids to keep your throat moist. Moreover, alcohol is an irritant that can cause more soreness and inflammation. Additionally, it can weaken your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight the underlying infection.

2. Orange juice – While vitamin C is beneficial for a robust immune system, acidic foods and beverages can irritate your throat and make the pain worse. Orange juice is highly acidic, and its consumption can exacerbate your sore throat. Instead, try drinking water with lemon or lime juice for a less acidic, vitamin-C packed beverage.

3. Coffee and tea – Both coffee and tea are acidic, and they too can irritate your sore throat. Moreover, these drinks contain caffeine, which is a diuretic, and can cause dehydration. To avoid dehydration, try decaffeinated or herbal teas that can help soothe your throat. Consider adding a little honey for added soothing power.

4. Soft drinks – Like orange juice, soft drinks are highly acidic, and they are entirely counterproductive in a sore throat situation. These beverages contain high levels of sugar, which can feed the bacteria and viruses causing your infection, worsening your sore throat. Instead, try drinking water with honey or a fresh fruit smoothie.

5. Milk – Although often suggested as a soothing drink for a sore throat, milk can worsen the situation. Milk causes mucus to thicken, making it hard to swallow, and it can also coat your throat, making it harder for other remedies to take effect. If you want to drink milk, try adding a little honey or cinnamon.

6. Alkaline water – While alkaline water may seem to be a good choice for soothing your sore throat, it can do more harm than good. The pH of alkaline water is higher than normal drinking water and can disrupt the body’s natural pH balance, making it harder for your body to fight off the underlying infection.

The Best Beverages

1. Warm herbal tea – Herbal teas like ginger, chamomile, and peppermint can be beneficial for a sore throat. The warmth of the beverage and the medicinal properties of the herbs can help soothe the irritated throat and promote healing.

2. Water with lemon or honey – Drinking plain water is essential when you have a sore throat, but water infused with a little lemon or honey can be even better. Lemon is high in vitamin C, and honey has antibacterial properties that help fight off the underlying infection.

3. Broth and soup – Chicken noodle soup and other hot, nutrient-rich broths are excellent choices for soothing a sore throat. The warmth of the liquid can help relieve pain, while the nutrients can aid your body’s immune response.

4. Smoothies – Nutrition-packed fruit smoothies can help you stay hydrated while providing essential vitamins and minerals. Use fresh fruits such as bananas, strawberries and blueberries, and add a Greek yogurt base for extra protein and calcium.

5. Warm water with salt – A saltwater gargle can help alleviate the discomfort caused by a sore throat. Mix a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle for 30 seconds, then spit it out. Repeat a few times a day.

6. Aloe vera juice – Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and can help soothe a sore throat. Diluted aloe vera juice can be an exceptionally refreshing and effective remedy for a sore throat.

In conclusion, choosing the right beverages when you have a sore throat can make a significant difference in your healing process. Avoid drinks that are highly acidic, dehydrating, or can further weaken the immune system. Instead, opt for beverages that help soothe the throat, provide nutrients, and enhance your body’s response to the underlying infection. By making smart beverage choices, you can help your body fight off that uncomfortable sore throat.

