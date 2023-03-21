Carole Baskin’s Husband Disappearance: The Mysterious Case of the Missing Pencil

The Missing Pencil Holder: A Clue in the Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Disappeared Husband

The wild world of Netflix documentaries has done it again, and this time it’s a twisty story about a missing pencil holder that has the internet in a tizzy. Okay, so it’s not exactly the pencil holder itself that’s the source of the scandal, but rather the rumors that it may contain crucial evidence in the case of Carole Baskin’s disappeared husband.



Carole Baskin and Her Disappeared Husband

For those of you who haven’t yet binged the Tiger King docuseries, here’s a quick rundown. Carole Baskin is a big cat enthusiast and owner of Big Cat Rescue, based in Tampa, Florida. She was married to a man named Don Lewis, who vanished without a trace in 1997. His body was never found and the case remains unsolved to this day.



Joe Exotic and the Salacious Rumors

However, a lot of people believe that Carole may have had something to do with his disappearance, mostly because of the way she inherited his estate and the rumors that she fed him to her tigers. The film explores the lives of several big cat owners and their beefs with each other, and it’s not long before Joe Exotic, the self-made king of the big cat world, starts spreading salacious rumors about Carole and her missing husband. He claims that she killed him and hid his body somewhere on her property, and even goes so far as to create a music video about it called “Here Kitty Kitty”.



The Missing Pencil Holder

It’s all pretty bonkers stuff, but there’s one detail that has captured the attention of the internet in a big way: the missing pencil holder. According to some sources, including Don’s former assistant, Anne McQueen, the pencil holder was on his desk on the day he disappeared. It was a distinctive item, made out of a glaze-covered ceramic tiger with a hole in its back to hold pencils or pens. Anne claims that Carole was obsessed with it and that she once told her that she wanted to smash it with a hammer.



The Theories and Clues

It’s unclear what happened to the pencil holder after Don went missing, but its whereabouts have become a hot topic of discussion since Tiger King aired. The theory is that the pencil holder may have contained some kind of evidence that could shed light on what really happened to Don. Some people believe that it could have held his will, which could have implicated Carole in his disappearance. Others think that it could have contained DNA evidence or other clues that would point to foul play.

For example, an eyewitness in the Tiger King documentary claims that she saw Don’s van parked at the airport on the night of his disappearance, and that Carole was driving it. This would suggest that he was planning to leave town, but it’s unclear why or where he was going. There are also some inconsistencies in Carole’s story about that fateful night.



The Unanswered Questions

She claims that she last saw Don at their home around 6pm, but phone records show that he called his office around 9pm. It’s also worth noting that Carole’s behavior after Don went missing was somewhat suspicious. She waited five days before reporting him missing, and she went to great lengths to change his will to exclude his children and give her control of his estate. She also lied to the police about her relationship with a man named Jack ‘Don’ Lewis, who she was rumored to be having an affair with at the time of Don’s disappearance.



The Implications

Of course, none of this proves anything, and Carole vehemently denies any involvement in Don’s disappearance. She claims that he was a difficult man to live with and that he had a history of disappearing for days at a time. She also says that the rumors about her feeding him to her tigers are absurd, and that it would be impossible to dispose of a body that way.



The Conclusion

In conclusion, the case of Carole Baskin’s disappeared husband is one of the most fascinating and frustrating mysteries in recent memory. It’s a story that’s full of colorful characters, bizarre twists, and unresolved questions. While we may never know the truth about what really happened to Don Lewis, one thing is for sure: the missing pencil holder will forever be ingrained in the public consciousness as a symbol of an elusive truth. Whether it’s ever found or not, its absence will continue to haunt this case for years to come.

————————————

who is baskin dead husband pencil