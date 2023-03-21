5 Effective Home Remedies for Treating Gastric Flu

Understanding and Treating Gastric Flu with Home Remedies

Gastric flu, also known as gastroenteritis, is a prevalent digestive tract infection that causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It is caused by viral or bacterial agents, parasites or chemicals ingested through contaminated food, water or certain types of medication. Symptoms of gastric flu include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and chills, among others. While medical treatment is essential in more severe cases, many symptoms can be managed with the help of simple home remedies. Here are five effective home remedies that can help alleviate gastric flu symptoms.

1. Drink Plenty of Fluids to Stay Hydrated

Keeping the body hydrated is essential when suffering from gastric flu as vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration, making the infection worse. Hence, it is crucial to replace fluids regularly to reduce the severity of symptoms. Drinking water, herbal teas, clear soups, and broths can replenish fluids and electrolytes lost due to vomiting and diarrhea. It is essential to avoid drinking sugary drinks, alcoholic beverages and caffeinated drinks as these can further dehydrate the body. Coconut water is an excellent option as it is rich in potassium, magnesium and other essential electrolytes that can help replenish lost fluids and minerals.

2. Eat Bland Foods to Ease Digestion

Eating bland, easy-to-digest foods is a recommended approach when suffering from gastric flu. Foods that are spicy, fried, and fatty can irritate the stomach, worsening symptoms. Instead, consuming gentle foods like toast, crackers, rice, boiled potatoes, and bananas can aid digestion and alleviate symptoms. Lean chicken soup or other broths that contain lean protein are also recommended. Ginger tea is also beneficial as it helps settle the stomach and can reduce feelings of nausea.

3. Rest to Aid Recovery

It is essential to get adequate rest when suffering from gastric flu. Rest allows the body to conserve energy, fight off the infection and recover at a faster pace. It is advisable to avoid any strenuous activities, get plenty of sleep and take naps throughout the day to allow the body to recover.

4. Use Probiotic Supplements for Gut Health

Probiotics are good bacteria that live in the digestive tract, aiding digestion and boosting the immune system. During gastric flu, the balance of bacteria in the gut can be disrupted leading to more severe digestive distress. Taking probiotic supplements can help replenish the good bacteria in the gut, improve digestion and boost the immune system’s functioning. Probiotic supplements are readily available online and in health food stores and come in various forms like capsules and powders.

5. Use Herbs and Spices to Alleviate Symptoms

Several herbs and spices can help relieve gastric flu symptoms. Peppermint tea or candies, for instance, can soothe the stomach and alleviate nausea. Chamomile tea can help calm the stomach, reduce inflammation in the digestive tract, and promote relaxation, making it an excellent sleep aid. Fennel tea can reduce gas and bloating, common symptoms of gastric flu. Cinnamon tea is rich in antioxidants, can regulate blood sugar levels, and reduce inflammation in the digestive tract.

Conclusion

Gastric flu can be a debilitating condition, but many symptoms can be alleviated with simple home remedies. When symptoms persist or worsen, it is crucial to seek medical attention, but in less severe cases, drinking plenty of fluids, eating bland foods, resting, using probiotic supplements, and using herbs and spices can aid in the recovery process. It is also essential to maintain good hygiene practices like washing hands thoroughly, avoiding sharing utensils, maintaining a clean environment, and cooking food at the right temperature to reduce the risk of contracting gastric flu. With consistent care, you can manage the symptoms of gastric flu, recover faster and feel better.

what is the best home remedy for gastric flu