Where Is Doc Antle Now in 2023? The Latest Update.

Where is Doc Antle Now? The Latest Update

As we entered 2023, one question has been on the minds of many people – where is Doc Antle now? The enigmatic figure was at the center of controversy following his appearance in the hit Netflix true-crime series, “Tiger King” in 2020. Since then, Antle has maintained a low profile and has been seldom heard or seen in public. Here’s the latest update on the whereabouts of the man who became a household name in 2020.

Who is Doc Antle?

For those who aren’t familiar with the Tiger King, Doc Antle is the founder of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S), a 50-acre wildlife preserve in South Carolina. The exotic animal trainer and entrepreneur made headlines for his association with Joe Exotic, the flamboyant owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and murder-for-hire.

The Controversy

Following the Netflix sensation, Doc Antle faced a string of allegations regarding his involvement in animal cruelty, illegal wildlife trafficking, and mistreatment of employees. The 61-year-old, who once boasted a massive social media following, went silent after the show’s release and removed all videos and posts from his social media pages.

The Latest Update

With his publicist, Rhonda McAvoy taking over his social media pages, Antle’s followers have been getting regular updates about his life. According to McAvoy, the controversial figure has been spending most of his time at his preserve in South Carolina, focusing on the care and conservation of rare and endangered species.

Antle has been working on developing partnerships with zoos and wildlife conservation organizations to protect these precious animals. The T.I.G.E.R.S website states that Antle has dedicated his life to the study and preservation of exotic species and that he aims to promote awareness of their conservation efforts.

Expansion of Business Empire

Despite the allegations and controversy surrounding him, Antle has remained impassive and has maintained his innocence. In 2022, he launched a line of organic skincare products made using exotic plant extracts, called “Wildlife Wonder.” According to his spokesperson, the product line is inspired by the healing qualities of rare and endangered plants, and a part of the proceeds goes towards conservation efforts.

Antle has also been working on a new book about his life and work, which is expected to be released in late 2023. The coffee table book will feature never-before-seen pictures of rare and exotic animals, including those from his private collection.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, Doc Antle may have slipped out of the public eye following the Tiger King spotlight, but he has certainly not disappeared. The enigmatic figure appears to be busy expanding his business empire and promoting his wildlife conservation efforts. It’s clear that he is passionate about protecting endangered species and aims to raise awareness about their conservation through his work. While his legacy may be tainted by the allegations and controversy, it appears that Doc Antle has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Only time will tell what the fates hold for Doc Antle, but he is undoubtedly busy shaping his destiny.

