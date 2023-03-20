What’s in a Name? The Different Names for Baby Giraffes

Giraffes: A Look into the Fascinating World of their Naming Conventions

Giraffes are fascinating creatures, easily recognizable by their long necks and spotted patterns. Despite their distinct physical appearance, lesser-known are the wide range of names ascribed to baby giraffes – known as calves – that vary from culture to culture.

The Origin of the Name “Giraffe”

The name “giraffe” itself comes from the Arabic word “zarafa,” meaning “one who walks very fast.” Giraffes on average reach running speeds of up to 37 miles per hour, so it’s easy to understand how they earned that name. However, their other names are as unique and diverse as the cultures that define them.

Giraffe Naming Conventions in Different Cultures

Swahili Culture

In Swahili culture, giraffes are considered to be sacred animals, and their names reflect this cultural significance. For example, the name “Shaba” means “precious” in Swahili, while “Nadirah” means “rare” or “unique.”

Other names in the Swahili language include “Tisa,” which means ninth, as it is believed that giraffes have nine vertebrae in their long necks, “Saidi,” meaning fortunate or lucky, and “Binti” which means daughter.

Shona and Xhosa Languages

In the Shona language, spoken in Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Mozambique, the name for a baby giraffe is “Gwenhoro,” meaning “tall lady.” Similarly, in the Xhosa language of South Africa, the word for a giraffe calf is “Mpophomeni,” roughly translated as “one that stays in the grass.”

Ancient Egyptian Culture

In ancient Egyptian culture, giraffes were considered sacred animals and were believed to have magical abilities. The name they gave to baby giraffes was “Msas,” meaning a foundling or a child that has been taken. This reflects their belief that giraffes were a gift from the gods.

Western Cultures

In Western cultures, giraffes are often associated with tallness and grace, which is reflected in their names. For example, “Skye” and “Kiera” both mean “graceful” or “elegant” in English while “Tallulah” or “Talullah,” derived from Native American Choctaw language, means “running water or leaping waters.”

Spanish Speaking Cultures

In Spanish-speaking cultures, the name “Jirafa” is used for giraffes, but there is no official name for a baby giraffe. However, the name “Nilus” is often used in zoos and animal parks. This likely comes from the name of the Nile River, which runs through the habitats of wild giraffes in Africa.

Other Cultures

In some cultures, the names given to giraffe calves are not directly related to the animal itself. The name “Kiran,” for example, means “sunbeam” in Hindi, while the name “Kaya” means “wealthy” in some African cultures.

The Significance of Giraffe Naming Conventions

The rich cultural tapestry of different names for baby giraffes reveals how we depend on and influence language and culture in our naming conventions. Giraffes may be one of the most unique creatures to walk the earth, but their names highlight a universal appeal for language, culture, and the world around us.

Overall, regardless of the language or culture, the names given to baby giraffes reflect the awe-inspiring beauty and grace associated with these majestic creatures. Fun, unique, and sometimes even mythical, these names perfectly capture the magic and wonder of the world’s tallest land animal.

————————————

what do you call a baby giraffe