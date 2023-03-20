Tiger King Joe Exotic Sentenced to Prison: What Happens Next?

What’s Next for Joe Exotic: A Look at the Future of the Tiger King

In January 2020, Netflix released a documentary miniseries that would take the world by storm: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The series chronicled the life of Joe Exotic, a former zookeeper and big cat breeder from Oklahoma who was sentenced to prison in 2019 for attempting to hire a hitman to kill a rival animal rights activist, Carole Baskin.

As the story unraveled, viewers were pulled into a world of exotic animals, polygamous relationships, murder plots, and political tensions that left many questioning what would happen next for Joe Exotic.

The Conviction

In April 2019, Joe Exotic was found guilty on two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. He was convicted for attempting to hire a hitman to kill Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

However, as time has passed, people have realised that Joe Exotic’s conviction was not just about one man and his plot against an animal rights activist – it was about the illegal breeding and trading of exotic animals and the harm it was causing to the animals.

The Appeal

Despite his conviction, fans of the show began to rally behind Joe in the hopes of getting him pardoned by then-president Donald Trump. However, their efforts were in vain as Joe failed to receive the pardon before the end of Trump’s presidency.

With Joe Exotic now behind bars, many are wondering what his future holds. Let’s have a look at what’s next for Joe Exotic.

Firstly, Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence in the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The facility is designed to provide medical and mental health care to inmates, which is crucial given Joe’s history of mental health issues and drug addiction.

The sentence that Joe received is a lengthy one, and it is unlikely that he will be released anytime soon. However, Joe’s lawyers have been working to appeal his conviction and sentence in the hope of getting him released early.

Joe’s legal team has argued that his constitutional rights were violated during the trial and that certain pieces of evidence were either withheld or manipulated by the prosecution. Additionally, they argue that the sentence Joe received was excessive and not in keeping with the nature of the crime.

The outcome of Joe’s appeal remains to be seen, but experts suggest that it is unlikely that he will be successful in getting his sentence overturned. Joe Exotic’s conviction was based on solid evidence, and there is little chance that his appeal will change that.

The Legacy

While Joe Exotic may be behind bars, his legacy lives on. The show that made him famous has been watched by millions of people worldwide, and his name has become synonymous with the exotic animal trade.

The Tiger King’s story has also prompted a bigger discussion about the illegal trade of exotic animals and the need for better regulations to protect them. The documentary has exposed the danger and abuse that exotic animals face in captivity and has brought animal welfare to the forefront of public consciousness.

Despite being in jail, Joe Exotic is still very much a public figure. He continues to use social media to communicate with his fans and to raise awareness about the need to protect exotic animals. He has also signed a licensing deal with the clothing brand Odaingerous, which has led to the creation of a “Tiger King” clothing line.

The Conclusion

In conclusion, Joe Exotic’s story is one that will continue to fascinate and intrigue people for years to come. Despite his conviction, the public’s fascination with the exotic animal trade and the characters involved in it continues to grow.

Whether he is eventually released or not, Joe Exotic’s legacy will live on long after he is gone. His story has shone a light on the illegal trade of exotic animals and has prompted important conversations about animal welfare and the need for better regulations.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Joe Exotic, but one thing is for sure: the Tiger King will be remembered as one of the most notorious characters in the history of true crime.

