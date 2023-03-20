The Ultimate Animal Crossing Challenge: Catching the Hardest Fish

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a phenomenal hit among gamers. One of the major activities in the game is fishing. The game has around 80 different species of fish, ranging from the common one to the rare one. But catching all the available fish is not an easy task; some require special techniques, specific seasons, time of day, location, and even a bit of luck.

Golden Trout

The golden trout is one of the rarest and hardest fish to catch in the game. It can only be found in the clifftop river (upper tier), which means you need a ladder to reach the river. And to catch this fish, you need to be extra careful as it disappears after the month of September.

The golden trout can be caught using a bait or a fly fishing rod. You can use any bait you want; the fish doesn’t care. However, it’s best to use a fly fishing rod, as it can reach farther than bait. When casting the line, it’s essential to aim for the shadow in the water to increase your chances of catching the fish. Make sure your rod is upgraded to the maximum level, and you have the appropriate fishing technique to make things easier.

Stringfish

The stringfish is a prehistoric-looking fish, with a long, thin body and a distinctive fin. It’s a difficult fish to catch, but it’s a valuable catch as it sells for a high price at Nook’s Cranny. Like the golden trout, the stringfish can only be caught during winter (December to March) and requires a ladder to reach the river’s upper tier.

To catch a stringfish, you need to use a bait or fly fishing rod. It’s essential to cast the line at the right time of day, which is between 4 PM and 9 AM. The shadow of the fish appears between the waterfall and the upper cliff, and it only appears once. Therefore, it’s recommended to wait for the right moment to cast the line carefully. When the fish bites, it’s essential to be patient and wait for the right moment to reel the fish in slowly.

Cherry Salmon

The cherry salmon is a beautiful, colorful fish that can be found in the river during the spring and fall months. It’s not the hardest fish to catch in the game, but it’s still challenging to catch. It’s important to note that the cherry salmon only appears during the day, so you have to make sure you catch it before nighttime.

To catch a cherry salmon, you need to use a bait or a fishing rod. It’s essential to look for the shadow of the fish in the water, which appears in the river’s middle section. Cast the line when you see the shadow to increase your chances of catching it.

Coelacanth

The coelacanth is one of the rarest and most expensive fish in the game. This ancient fish can only be caught during the rainy and stormy days on any island in the ocean. Although it may seem easy to catch it, the coelacanth requires a lot of patience, persistence, and a bit of luck.

To catch the coelacanth, you need to fish in the sea when it’s raining or storming, which means you need to wait for bad weather. The fish appears at any time during the day or night but has a low chance of appearing. Therefore, it’s recommended to use bait to increase your chances of catching it. When the coelacanth bites, it’s essential to give the fish some time before reeling it in slowly.

Sturgeon

The sturgeon is a huge fish that can only be caught in the river’s mouth, where it meets the ocean. It’s a challenging fish to catch, but it sells for a high price at Nook’s Cranny. The sturgeon only appears during the months of September to March, which means you need to be quick to catch it before it disappears.

To catch a sturgeon, you need to use bait or a fishing rod. It’s recommended to use a bait to increase your chances of catching it. It’s important to look for the fish’s shadow in the water and cast the line when you see it. And when the fish bites, it’s essential to be patient and wait for the right moment to reel it in slowly.

Conclusion

The ultimate Animal Crossing challenge – catching the hardest fish – requires time, patience, and dedication. But with the right approach and tactics, catching these elusive species can be a rewarding and satisfying experience. From using the right tools and equipment to waiting for the right time of day or season and improving your fishing techniques – these tips can help you catch even the rarest species of fish in the game. So why not take on the ultimate fishing challenge in Animal Crossing and try to catch them all?

————————————

