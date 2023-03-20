The Top Colleges for Aspiring Zookeepers: A Comprehensive Guide

Top Colleges and Universities for Aspiring Zookeepers

Are you an animal lover interested in pursuing a career in animal care? Becoming a zookeeper may be the perfect option for you. However, to succeed in this highly competitive and demanding field, you need specialized knowledge and hands-on experience. Therefore, it’s crucial to choose a college that offers a comprehensive animal science or zoology program, access to a wide variety of exotic animals, and opportunities for internships and career development.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to the top colleges and universities for aspiring zookeepers:

1. Delaware Valley University

Located in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Delaware Valley University offers one of the best programs in animal science and zookeeping. The university has a modern animal science center, which houses exotic animals such as alpacas, chickens, rabbits, and cows. The school’s animal science center also has a wildlife rehabilitation center, where students gain hands-on experience in animal husbandry and rehabilitation.

The animal science program at Delaware Valley University offers a wide range of courses in animal management, animal welfare, animal nutrition, and animal behavior. The school’s internship program provides students with excellent opportunities to gain real-world experiences, working with exotic animals in accredited zoos and wildlife rehabilitation centers.

2. University of California-Davis

The University of California-Davis is one of the best colleges for animal science and zoology programs in the United States. The university offers a wide range of courses in animal science, wildlife biology, and animal behavior. The animal science program at UC-Davis allows students to specialize in companion animal science, livestock and avian science, or animal behavior.

The University of California-Davis has a world-renowned veterinary school that offers specialized courses in animal surgery, anesthesia, and pharmacology. The school’s animal science program also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including internships and research opportunities, which are essential for students pursuing a career in zookeeping.

3. Colorado State University

Located in Fort Collins, Colorado, Colorado State University’s animal science program is one of the most respected in the United States. The school offers specialized courses in animal nutrition, animal behavior, and animal genetics. Colorado State University’s animal science program also offers a strong research component, which allows students to gain hands-on experience in animal research and conservation.

The university has the world-renowned Animal Reproduction and Biotechnology Laboratory, which is dedicated to animal reproduction and biotechnology research. Additionally, the school’s internship program provides students an opportunity to gain industry-related experience by working with exotic animals and wildlife conservation centers.

4. Purdue University

Purdue University, located in West Lafayette, Indiana, is another top college for aspiring zookeepers. The school’s animal science program offers specialized courses in animal nutrition, animal behavior, and animal genetics. The animal science program also has state-of-the-art facilities and laboratories, such as the Purdue Dairy Research and Education Center.

Purdue University’s internship program offers students the opportunity to work with exotic animals at accredited zoos, wildlife rehabilitation centers, and animal welfare organizations. The program also provides students with the required training to become a certified wildlife rehabilitator.

5. University of Wisconsin-Madison

Located in Madison, Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin offers one of the best animal science and zoology programs in the country. The school offers a wide range of courses in animal nutrition, animal behavior, and animal genetics. Additionally, the college has a world-renowned veterinary school that offers specialized courses in animal surgery, anesthesia, and pharmacology.

The school’s animal science and zoology internship program provides students the opportunity to work with exotic animals at accredited zoos, wildlife rehabilitation centers, and animal welfare organizations. The internship program also offers a certification in wildlife rehabilitation, which is an essential credential for aspiring zookeepers.

Conclusion

Choosing a college or university that offers a comprehensive animal science or zoology program, opportunities for hands-on experience and internships, and access to a wide variety of exotic animals is essential for aspiring zookeepers. The above five colleges and universities are some of the best choices you can make to start your journey in this exciting and rewarding career path. Remember, the field of zookeeping is highly competitive, and the education and experience gained through studying at a top college are essential for future success.

