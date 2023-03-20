Inside Look: The Largest Private Zoo That’s Up for Sale

The Wild Animal Sanctuary: An Institution Dedicated to Animal Welfare, Conservation, and Education

Our world is full of fascinating creatures, from the tiniest insects to giant mammals, each with their unique features and behaviors. While some of these creatures can only be found in the wild, others are kept in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries for preservation and education purposes. Indeed, zoos are increasingly becoming central pieces for biodiversity conservation, research, and education. In the United States, the zoo industry is a huge business, with many private zoos that compete with public zoos for visitors and support. However, one private zoo, in particular, is causing a stir in the market- the largest private zoo that is up for sale.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado

The Wild Animal Sanctuary, located in Keenesburg, Colorado, is an institution that houses over 500 large carnivorous animals, including lions, tigers, bears, and wolves, among others. The sanctuary boasts over ten-thousand acres of land, which is home to these mostly rescued animals. The Wild Animal Sanctuary is not like any other zoo you might have visited before; it is a protected environment that offers animals rescued from dire conditions a chance to live out their lives close to nature.

The Origin Story of the Wild Animal Sanctuary

The sanctuary’s origin story is touching, a good indication of the type of empathy that inspired its creation. In the 1970s, Pat Craig, a young college student, volunteered to help some circus tigers in Colorado. He was astounded by the horrendous treatment that the big cats underwent, confined all day in small cages and traveling relentlessly from place to place. Seeing the immense suffering of these animals caused Craig to drop out of college to dedicate his life to animal welfare. He saw an opportunity to create a safe haven for these abused animals -and so, the Wild Animal Sanctuary was born.

A Unique and Unforgettable Experience

Over the years, Craig has transformed the sanctuary into the largest carnivorous animal sanctuary globally, a visit to the sanctuary is a unique and unforgettable experience. The sanctuary is located in a mountainous area, which provides an ideal natural habitat for the animals. The facility features several miles of elevated walkways that give visitors the chance to watch the animals up close from afar without disturbing them.

The Animal Sanctuary also offers visitors an opportunity to stay in their lodges for an unforgettable experience. The lodges offer a once in a lifetime experience by allowing tourists the chance to wake up to the roars of the lions and the bears right outside their windows. The Wild Animal Sanctuary is truly an incredible establishment, not just for the animals that reside there, but also for the educational opportunities it presents to the public. Its animal welfare program, wildlife conservation efforts, and educational initiatives have contributed to the institution’s reputation and are a key reason why the sanctuary has become one of the largest private zoos globally.

The Sale of the Wild Animal Sanctuary’s Property

Recently, the Wild Animal Sanctuary put up its property on the market, with a future purchase price estimated between $15 million to $20 million. According to Craig, this decision was made to secure the institution’s sustainability, allowing patrons to donate to the sanctuary’s long-term maintenance as opposed to creating a large trust that would be exhausted within a few years. While the reason is understandable, the sale of this property still has many people concerned.

The sanctuary’s mission has always been to provide rescued animals a lifelong home, protect wildlife conservation and provide education to the public. As such, stakeholders fear that selling the property could jeopardize these essential efforts towards animal welfare, conservation, and education. Moreover, the sale of the property would present its new owner, who may have different interests, with complete autonomy over the park’s animals, land, and other resources. As such, the concerned parties argue that the wild animals might not be given the same compassionate and loving care they have received over the years under Pat Craig’s leadership.

Nonetheless, the Wild Animal Sanctuary has been open and transparent about its plans to find a suitable buyer for the property. The institution has stated that it is looking for a buyer with equal love and dedication to animal welfare as the sanctuary has had over the years. Furthermore, the new owner will be required to maintain the sanctuary’s mission, vision, and goals, allowing it to remain true to its founding principles.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Wild Animal Sanctuary is an institution that has contributed significantly to animal welfare, conservation, and education over the years. Its mission to provide a lifelong home for abused and rescued animals, and protect wildlife and its habitat, is an admirable and noble mission the world needs more of. While its decision to sell its property raises concerns about animal welfare, its transparency about the process, and the specific terms and conditions for the sale indicate that the institution has the best interest of the animals, nature, and the public at heart. Hence, any future owner of the property needs to uphold the sanctuary’s values, goals, and mission to preserve its legacy, model, and crucial contribution to biodiversity conservation, education, and animal welfare.

