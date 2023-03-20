Foods That Can Help You Combat Your Common Cold

The Healing Power of Food: Best Foods to Eat When Fighting the Common Cold

As the old adage says, “Feed a cold, starve a fever.” While the proverbial saying may not hold true, what we eat when we have the common cold can influence how quickly we recover from it. The common cold can easily be one of the most inconvenient illnesses with symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, congestion, and overall discomfort. While there’s no real cure for the cold, incorporating certain foods into your diet can help alleviate symptoms and combat the illness. Here are some of the best foods to consume when fighting the common cold.

Chicken Soup

Chicken soup has been used for generations as a natural remedy for colds. Chicken provides the body with protein it needs to fight off the illness while the warm broth helps soothe a sore throat. The vegetables that are often included in chicken soup also provide the body with vitamins and minerals essential for a healthy immune system.

Garlic

Garlic has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe a sore throat, alleviate congestion and offer an array of health benefits. Garlic is also packed with antioxidants and other compounds that help fight off infections. You can add garlic to your meals or take a garlic supplement to maximize its benefits.

Ginger

Ginger is another food that can help alleviate cold symptoms like sore throat, cough, and nausea. Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory and can be added to soups, teas, and smoothies like a ginger-spiced carrot smoothie.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruit are packed with vitamin C essential for a healthy immune system. Vitamin C can reduce the severity and duration of a cold. Drinking orange juice and snacking on citrus fruits can help ward off colds due to their high Vitamin C content.

Honey

Honey is a natural cough suppressant and a great substitute for sugar in tea. Honey is packed with antioxidants that can help boost your immune system. Add honey to your hot tea or add it to your water with some lemon for sweetness and extra Vitamin C.

Yogurt

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and calcium, making it a healthy addition to your diet even when you’re feeling ill. Yogurt is packed with live cultures that can help boost your immune system by stimulating white blood cells’ production.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants essential for a healthy immune system. It is also a great source of fiber that can help alleviate constipation, another symptom of the common cold. Half a cup of cooked broccoli can provide 45% of your daily Vitamin C needs.

Green Tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants that can help boost your immune system. It also contains catechins, natural compounds that have antiviral properties. It is a great substitute for coffee or drunk alongside meals to give your immune system a boost.

Blueberries

Blueberries are a nutritional powerhouse and are packed with antioxidants that help combat infections. They are also high in vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. Blueberries can be added to smoothies or eaten as a healthy snack.

In Conclusion

While there is no cure for the common cold, certain foods can help alleviate symptoms and promote healing. Incorporating these immune-boosting foods into your diet can help alleviate symptoms and decrease the duration of the common cold. Remember to stay hydrated, get plenty of rest, and give your body the nutrition it needs to recover quickly.

